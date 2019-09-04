Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Spotted Kissing & Strolling In His Hometown, Toronto

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello put on quite a PDA display as he showed off his hometown of Toronto to his lady. They openly made out and held hands, which eyewitnesses say was ‘adorable.’

While Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello frustratingly still won’t address their dating situation, their actions continue to speak louder than words when it comes to romance. The 21-year-old’s tour has taken him to his hometown of Toronto for a Sept. 6 show and he and Camila arrived ahead of time. Shawn seemed to love showing off his city to the 22-year-old “Havana” singer and they put on quite a PDA display while strolling through an area near downtown. They passionately made out without a care in the world and were photographed smiling and holding hands, with Camila draping her free hand around Shawn’s arm. You can see the pics here.

Shawn and Camila interacted with fans as well while out and about. One eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “I walked past them near a park. They were holding hands and just looked so adorable and like they just wanted to be with each other. I just kind of panicked and said ‘Hi Shawn, hi Camila’ and she just said a sweet hi back.”

Another eyewitness tells us, “I was walking on the path and they walked right by me. I was so shocked I froze pretty much. They both looked at me they looked really happy they both were smiling holding hands under the umbrella it was really cute. They looked very content.”

Toronto marks the final stop on Shawn’s North American tour and he has most of September off but then Camila better have a passport handy if she wants to see more of her “Senorita” collaborator. Shawn kicks off the Asian/Australian leg of his world tour in Shanghai, China on Sept. 28 and will be across the Pacific through a Nov. 9 show in Auckland, NZ. Then at the end of that month he heads to South America for a handful of concerts there. It’s been easy for Camila to follow Shawn on tour across the U.S. since their romance bloomed in July. But fans are about to find out just how deeply in love they are if she heads overseas to keep being by his side.