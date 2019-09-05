Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Curves In Very Skimpy, String Cut-Out Swimsuit – See Sexy Clip

Jordyn Woods is totally feeling how sexy she is in a swimsuit. She’s rocking a tiny plunging one piece kept together with strings and showing off her 30 pound weight loss.

Hot Girl Summer is over but Jordyn Woods is keeping it going in a super sexy swimsuit. Kylie Jenner‘s ex best friend is baring plenty of skin in a barely-there one piece for a Sept. 4 Instagram video. And she wasn’t doing it aboard a yacht or lounging by the pool. Instead, Jordyn just wanted to show off her incredible curves to her IG fans in what looks to be a hotel room mirror. Her yellow printed one piece has a plunging “V” that goes all the way to her belly button, showing tons of cleavage. The sides were high cut up to her waistline and the suit was held together by strings that went from the fabric on her chest to tie around the waist.

Jordyn’s 10.5 million Instagram followers loved it, as it broke the one million likes mark. For a caption she used a simple yellow heart emoji. “I’m so proud of you keep it up sweetie,” one fan wrote while another added, “This is what hard work and sacrifice in the gym gets you…eating healthy…and living life stress free… she is total natural from head to toe…and a Beautiful Brown Skin Girl… keep on ignoring the hate…it has mad u great👍💙.”

Jordyn lost 30 pounds and maintained it so no wonder she wanted to show off how insane her curves are. She displayed how her eating habits are incredibly healthy in an Instagram story on Sept. 3. Her grocery cart was filled with nothing but fruits and vegetables, including lettuce, broccoli, yellow peppers, tomatoes, corn, apples, an avocado and a watermelon. With a diet like that, no wonder Jordyn’s body is so poppin’.

Jordyn ended up losing the 30 pounds in the two months that followed her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-partner Tristan Thompson, 28, in February. Kylie’s longtime BFF was then shunned by the Kar-Jenner clan for the shocking betrayal involving the father of Khloe’s daughter True, 17 months. While she lost the goodwill of the family, she also lost weight and by late April was dressing in body-con clothes. Ever since summer started it’s been sexy swimsuits.