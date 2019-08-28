Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Curves & Skin In Skimpy $12 Thong Swimsuit — See Pics

Jordyn Woods is sizzling in new swimsuit photos she shared to Instagram on August 27! The model stunned in a hot pink thong one-piece with side cut-outs for a day by the pool — and her swimwear is a must-see.

Sheesh! Jordyn Woods is looking summertime fine in sultry, new snaps she shared to Instagram Stories on Tuesday. The model, 21, posed outside in a neon pink, thong one-piece that featured a halter top, side and back cut-outs and cheetah straps. And, if you’re loving Jordyn’s swimsuit as much as we do, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Matte Collection one-piece is only $12! Unfortunately, the photos will eventually expire from Jordyn’s IG stories, but, some fans were quit to post screen-grabs, as seen below.

The model, who covers Cosmopolitan UK’s September issue, showed off her fit figure in two photos — one from the side and another straight on. She touched her stunning braids in the first snap, and put on a pokerface in the second. Additionally, Jordyn’s fresh face showed off her makeup free complexion and smooth skin.

Jordyn’s confident swimsuit snaps came soon after she explained that she’s currently discovering her “self worth” following her involvement in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. “Everyone is trying to figure out what I’m doing but, to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m finding my self-worth,” she told Teen Vogue in a new profile, published on August 22. “At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don’t let anyone define you,” she explained.

(Courtesy of Twitter / Krissy Calbert)

Jordyn hasn’t shied away from the spotlight despite her very public falling out with former best friend, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian family.

Fans who’ve followed the drama will recall that Tristan and Jordyn attended the same LA party with friends back in mid-February, where rumors swirled that they had hooked up. However, there was no concrete evidence of any intimacy between the two, aside from ‘he said, she said’ details.

Jordyn later revealed her side of the story during a tell-all interview, where she admitted that it was Tristan who kissed her at the party. She revealed “her truth” when she appeared as a guest on Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talk Facebook show on March 1.

The fallout between Jordyn and the Kardashian-Jenner family played out on the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which showed the famous family severing ties with the model.

In the same Teen Vogue interview, Jordyn was asked about her friendship with Kylie and if they had a “friend breakup.”

“What’s the definition of a breakup?” Jordyn asked as she searched the term on her phone. “‘The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship.’ Those are the two things. What I’d ask is, ‘Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?'”

“The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father,” Jordyn said. “Everything doesn’t feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and…life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That’s part of the process.”