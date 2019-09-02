Beyoncé’s birthday isn’t until Sept. 4, but she celebrated early while supporting husband Jay-Z at a music festival in Philly!

It’s Virgo season! Beyoncé rang in her 38th birthday a few days early at the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia, PN — where she previously headlined in 2013 and 2015 — on Sunday, September 1. The singer, who was out watching husband Jay-Z, was surprised by her husband with a layer cake backstage in between his sets. The mom of three officially celebrates her 38th birthday on Wednesday, September 4. Beyoncé was all smiles as the group sang happy birthday — including Jay, who curated the festival — and video quickly surfaced of the sweet moment on social media.

Upon seeing the cake, the “Spirit” singer was elated as she tilted her head and flashed an ear-to-ear grin. Bey then lovingly looked at her husband as she grabbed the dessert, which was adorned with lit sparkler candles. The superstar seemed taken aback by the gesture, as she swayed and sang along with the group, exclaiming “wow” as she passed the cake off to her man. Jay could also be heard yelling, “no pictures! no pictures!” towards the end of the clip, suggesting he wanted to keep the moment intimate. Of note, their kids Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2, were not present in the video.

The “99 Problems” rapper could be seen holding a large bottle of the ultra-exclusive Armand de Brignac champagne in the video, immediately recognizable for its gold hue. The pricey champagne starts at $300 a bottle but can go up to $10,000 and more. Jay is an investor in the luxury alcohol brand and often features it in his music videos.

Though she wasn’t scheduled to perform, Queen Bey — who fans believe to be pregnant — was dressed to perfection as always. She rocked a safari-inspired look for the festival, wearing an olive green leather short with an oversized suede button down in beige. The unique top was buttoned down to show off her cleavage, and featured sexy lace up details on the bodice. She tied the look together with a burgundy leather waist bag, Ray Ban sunglasses, and high-heeled beige sandals — accessorizing with layered chain and link necklaces, oversized hoops and a grill. Bey’s nude makeup and big hair went perfectly with the ensemble, which she posted multiple photos of on her personal Instagram page.

Jay was casual in a white hooded sweatshirt adorned with the Star of David, sweatpants and sunglasses. The couple were spotted enjoying the festival earlier in the evening, watching Lizzo perform. Other artists in attendance included Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane and Blue Face.