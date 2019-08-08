Beyonce Fans Convinced She’s Expecting Baby #4 After Singer Posts Pic In Gingham Wrap Dress

The Bey hive is investigating if their queen is pregnant with her 4th child after Beyonce shared a stunning photo of herself in a purple and white dress! Fans claim she’s ‘hiding a baby bump’ in the new photo, and they want answers.

Beyonce shared a photo of herself on Instagram, and the internet went wild on August 7. The Grammy-winning singer, 38, posted a solo snap of herself dressed in a gingham style dress, where she posed with her arms crossed with a purple purse in front of her midsection. It was Beyonce’s pose and stance that had fans wondering if she’s expecting her fourth child with husband, Jay-Z, 49. They are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 7, and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

“Bey why you hiding yo Stomach Gal!”, one fan commented in reference to the way the singer held her purse in the shot. “Girl what hint is this?”, another fan asked. One common question in the comments of Bey’s photo was, “Is she hiding a baby bump?”

Another member of the Bey hive claimed the fanbase has been speculating that the singer is pregnant. “We’ve been saying muva is pregnant.. she’s been dropping clues the entire album,” the fan wrote, noting that “purple is royalty”. Beyonce’s dress is purple and white in the photo. And, she included a purple border in her photo.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Beyonce)

Beyonce has not addressed the pregnancy rumors, and it’s unlikely that she will. The notoriously private singer rarely, if ever, acknowledges rumors and reports, and just lets her music do the talking.

But, if Bey and Jay were to add another babe to their brood, it would be lucky No. 4 — the couple’s favorite number. Fans of the hip hop duo will know that Bey, Jay, and Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, 65, were all born on the 4th. Bey and Jay later married on the 4th of April in 2008. And, Blue has the middle name “Ivy” because IV is the roman numeral for the number four. Oh, and, JAY’s June 2017 album is titled “4:44”.