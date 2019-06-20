Beyoncé & JAY-Z ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ If Blue Ivy Carter, 7, Starts Singing: She’s ‘Quite Talented’

Blue Ivy Carter’s dance video may have gone viral, but she has a love for ‘the music and arts’ in general! But fostering her singing skills is actually not Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s ‘main focus.’

Blue Ivy’s got the footwork to potentially sell out stadiums like her parents, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, which she proved in her dance recital video that went viral on June 16. And it wouldn’t be far-fetched if the parents also passed on their vocal talents to their seven-year-old daughter as well! “It’s very clear that Blue has gotten her parents’ love for the music and arts. She’s quite talented for a little girl. She is very outgoing, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she decided to get more into singing and dancing,” a source close to JAY-Z and Bey EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. It also helps that Blue’s parents “are very encouraging of whatever it is she wants to do.”

But Blue doesn’t necessarily need to follow her mom and dad’s footsteps. “They know she’s young and has her whole life ahead of her to figure it out. She’s a very smart little girl,” our source continues. This may come as a surprise, but hitting notes and mastering choreography aren’t Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s priorities while raising their mini me! “Beyonce and Jay-Z are actually pretty strict parents. You can tell the most important thing is for them to raise normal, polite children,” our source reveals. “That’s their main focus.”

Still, Blue showed that she could potentially be Beyoncé 2.0 after singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in the Netflix documentary Homecoming, which was the same song Beyoncé covered in her Coachella 2018 set! Bey had that twinkle in her eye while watching her daughter perform, who said afterwards, “I want to do it again…It feels good!” While Beyoncé and JAY-Z are first and foremost committed to raising their three children into kind, respectful people (and not just performers), they do help foster Blue’s artistic side.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z really nurture her talent,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before. The insider pointed out that Blue has been in dance classes since she was a toddler, and is never left out of her mom’s life as a dancer and hit-maker: “When Beyoncé is working on choreography or rehearsing, Blue is often there watching or even joining in and doing her best to copy her mom.”