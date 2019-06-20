Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Beyoncé & JAY-Z ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ If Blue Ivy Carter, 7, Starts Singing: She’s ‘Quite Talented’

Blue Ivy, Beyonce, JAY-Z
Splash News
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blue Ivy Carter enjoys a pony ride at the pumpkin patch with friends. Blue Ivy's parents, Beyonce and Jay Z, are no where to be seen as their eldest daughter enjoys the fun ride. Shot on 10/19/18. Pictured: Blue Ivy Carter BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cannes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - FRANCE - Beyonce and Jay Z spend the day out with their daughter Blue Ivy. The family is seen enjoying the afternoon at LA Guerite Restaurant before heading back to their yacht. Bey’s fans have been speculating that the superstar is pregnant again after photos from her recent show in Rome showed what may be a possible bump. Beyonce at one point reportedly rubbed her stomach and smiled at the audience before walking away leaving fans guessing if the gesture meant she and Jay Z were expanding the family. Beyonce was seen enjoying a stroll hand in hand with Jay Z in a loose fitting dress that accentuated her cleavage and covered up her middle. Pictured: Beyonce, Jay Z BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: One Shot / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Despite the rain, Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy and her grandmother Tina Knowles enjoy a day out at the Galeries Lafayette and Pizza Pino on the Champs-Elysees. Blue Ivy's parents continue their busy day doing rehearsals at the U Arena for their 'On The Run' Tour. *Shot on 09/25/18* Pictured: Blue Ivy, Tina Knowles BACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Blue Ivy, daughter of Beyonce, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet, New York, USA View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
and

Blue Ivy Carter’s dance video may have gone viral, but she has a love for ‘the music and arts’ in general! But fostering her singing skills is actually not Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s ‘main focus.’

Blue Ivy’s got the footwork to potentially sell out stadiums like her parents, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, which she proved in her dance recital video that went viral on June 16. And it wouldn’t be far-fetched if the parents also passed on their vocal talents to their seven-year-old daughter as well! “It’s very clear that Blue has gotten her parents’ love for the music and arts. She’s quite talented for a little girl. She is very outgoing, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she decided to get more into singing and dancing,” a source close to JAY-Z and Bey EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. It also helps that Blue’s parents “are very encouraging of whatever it is she wants to do.”

But Blue doesn’t necessarily need to follow her mom and dad’s footsteps. “They know she’s young and has her whole life ahead of her to figure it out. She’s a very smart little girl,” our source continues. This may come as a surprise, but hitting notes and mastering choreography aren’t Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s priorities while raising their mini me! “Beyonce and Jay-Z are actually pretty strict parents. You can tell the most important thing is for them to raise normal, polite children,” our source reveals. “That’s their main focus.”

Still, Blue showed that she could potentially be Beyoncé 2.0 after singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in the Netflix documentary Homecoming, which was the same song Beyoncé covered in her Coachella 2018 set! Bey had that twinkle in her eye while watching her daughter perform, who said afterwards, “I want to do it again…It feels good!” While Beyoncé and JAY-Z are first and foremost committed to raising their three children into kind, respectful people (and not just performers), they do help foster Blue’s artistic side.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z really nurture her talent,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before. The insider pointed out that Blue has been in dance classes since she was a toddler, and is never left out of her mom’s life as a dancer and hit-maker: “When Beyoncé is working on choreography or rehearsing, Blue is often there watching or even joining in and doing her best to copy her mom.”