Gwen Stefani Has ‘Everything She Wants’ As Relationship With Blake Shelton Stays Strong & She Joins ‘The Voice’

As Gwen approaches turning 50 next month, she considers her milestone birthday a ‘gift’ a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Gwen Stefani, 49, is happier than ever! “Gwen has everything she wants in life. She has healthy kids, the love of her life in Blake, an amazing career with The Voice and her returning Vegas tour,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The blonde has been dating fellow Voice judge Blake Shelton, 43, since 2015 and the duo hit it off when they were both going through high-profile divorces at the same time. The couple are completely in love, actively sharing photos and highlights on social media — and were just spotted exchanging a sweet kiss on a family vacation earlier this weekend.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer also has plenty to celebrate next month, as she turns 50 on October 3! “Turning fifty in about a month isn’t something that is concerning her so much because life is pretty good,” the source continues. “She looks at women like J.Lo and Jennifer Aniston and how they look and feel and how they are enjoying life at fifty and it inspires her.” Jennifer Lopez recently went all out for her milestone 5-0, even embarking on an entire concert tour to celebrate — and the ageless Jennifer Aniston hosted an ultra-exclusive bash at LA’s Sunset Tower Hotel.

“It is no way a bad thing, to Gwen it is a beautiful thing,” the insider adds. “Turning fifty soon is actually quite the gift and she is enjoying it every step of the way.” While Gwen hasn’t released any plans about her big day, we have no doubt she’ll be ringing in 50 in style. There have also been rumors about a pending proposal by Blake, but he did confirm that it hasn’t happened yet — perhaps her birthday will be the perfect occasion?

Gwen, of course, has plenty to keep her busy — she’s a mom to three kids with her ex of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. She also has her returning “Just A Girl” residency in Las Vegas — which began in 2018 — and a brand new season of The Voice which premieres on NBC September 23.