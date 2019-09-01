Busy parents Russell Wilson and Ciara needed a date night! The singer donned a sexy tight white tank top to a dinner out in Los Angeles.

With one week to go until the start of the 2019 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 30, and wife Ciara, 33, took advantage of one of their last Saturday nights for a dinner date in Los Angeles. The couple hit up Catch on Aug. 31 and CiCi dressed to impress. She wore a figure hugging white tank top that she paired with shiny satin copper track style pants with a white stripe up each side. The “Thinkin Bout You” singer added a colorful paisley print jacket that matched her pants draped down at her elbows to allow her sexy top to take center stage for her look.

Russell kept things a bit more casual in a yellow and white ombre t-shirt, blue jeans and a fluorescent green baseball cap worn backwards. His bright green sneakers matched his hat and the NFL’s highest paid quarterback wore dark chains with several pendants around his neck.

This is going to be one of the last relaxing L.A. Saturday nights for the couple as for the next 16 weeks Russell will be leading the Seahawks through the 2019 NFL season. The day before the pair spent quality time with her son Future Jr., 5, and their daughter Sienna, 2, playing football in the family room of their home, as Russell threw passes to his stepson who adeptly caught them midair via a trampoline before landing on a giant bean bag chair.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Ciara plans to be at many of Russell’s games to cheer on her husband. “Ciara is going to do her best to make herself available for Russ’ schedule when football starts. It’s really important to her to be at as many games as possible. She loves to watch him and cheer him on and will bring the kids on the road with her. It’s really important to both of them to have family time all four of them together. They really love their life up in Seattle,” our source revealed.