Ciara Stuns In Tight Tank Top & Sweetly Holds Russell Wilson’s Arm On Date – Pic

Russell Wilson and Ciara
BACKGRID
Russell Wilson and Ciara in the front row Tom Ford show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week Men's, USA - 06 Feb 2018
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoy a romantic dinner date at Catch in West Hollywood. The couple looked fashionable as Ciara kept it chic in champagne colored silk pants with a white tank and Russell embraces a casual look with a pop of color in his lime green cap. Pictured: Russell Wilson, Ciara BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019
Russell Wilson, Ciara 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Busy parents Russell Wilson and Ciara needed a date night! The singer donned a sexy tight white tank top to a dinner out in Los Angeles.

With one week to go until the start of the 2019 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 30, and wife Ciara, 33, took advantage of one of their last Saturday nights for a dinner date in Los Angeles. The couple hit up Catch on Aug. 31 and CiCi dressed to impress. She wore a figure hugging white tank top that she paired with shiny satin copper track style pants with a white stripe up each side. The “Thinkin Bout You” singer added a colorful paisley print jacket that matched her pants draped down at her elbows to allow her sexy top to take center stage for her look.

Russell kept things a bit more casual in a yellow and white ombre t-shirt, blue jeans and a fluorescent green baseball cap worn backwards. His bright green sneakers matched his hat and the NFL’s highest paid quarterback wore dark chains with several pendants around his neck.

This is going to be one of the last relaxing L.A. Saturday nights for the couple as for the next 16 weeks Russell will be leading the Seahawks through the 2019 NFL season. The day before the pair spent quality time with her son Future Jr., 5, and their daughter Sienna, 2, playing football in the family room of their home, as Russell threw passes to his stepson who adeptly caught them midair via a trampoline before landing on a giant bean bag chair.

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Russell Wilson and wife Ciara have a date night dinner at L.A.’s Catch on Aug. 31, 2019.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Ciara plans to be at many of Russell’s games to cheer on her husband. “Ciara is going to do her best to make herself available for Russ’ schedule when football starts. It’s really important to her to be at as many games as possible. She loves to watch him and cheer him on and will bring the kids on the road with her. It’s really important to both of them to have family time all four of them together. They really love their life up in Seattle,” our source revealed.