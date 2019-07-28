Ciara: Why She & Kids Plan To Go On The Road With Russell Wilson When Football Season Starts

Ciara wants ‘to be at as many games as possible’ once NFL season kicks off and Russell Wilson hits the road. Here’s what the ‘normal couple’ have been up to lately.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are enjoying some time off right now, but they’ll continue their family time with kids Future, 5, and Sienna, 2, even after the Seattle Seahawks quarterback hits the road during NFL season. “Ciara is going to do her best to make herself available for Russ’ schedule when football starts,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s really important to her to be at as many games as possible. She loves to watch him and cheer him on and will bring the kids on the road with her. It’s really important to both of them to have family time all four of them together. They really love their life up in Seattle.”

As far as how they spend their time now, Ciara and Russell are a “totally normal couple” who do regular activities. “They love their life in Seattle and do dinner date nights, but they also enjoy staying in and having dinner together or going to the movies,” the source dishes. “Ciara does her best to not be gone from Seattle too much during the season. For them, it’s all about being together and having good conversations and family time that keeps them together and grounded. That’s why they love Seattle. They’re low key and homebodies.”

The couple share Sienna, but Russell also has a great relationship with Ciara’s son, Future, whom she shares with ex Future. They are “very, very hands on” parents, according to the source, and make sure they’re there for things like putting their kids to bed. “It’s really important to both of them to raise their kids to be well rounded and not treat them any differently because they’re celebrities,” the insider explains.

As for trying for another, they aren’t ready just yet. “They would absolutely love to have more kids. They’re both busy now and with Russ starting football again. Maybe they’ll start trying in 2020, but not right now,” the source says.