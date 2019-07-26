Ciara Reveals It’s A ‘Balancing Act Of Emotions’ Being ‘America’s Most Musical Family’ Judge & A Mom

‘America’s Most Musical Family’ is already setting itself apart from all the other singing competitions on television, but for series judge Ciara, it’s all about balance!

Reality television competition show often struggle with setting themselves apart from the others, but it sounds like Nickelodeon’s latest project and first singing competition to date, America’s Most Musical Family, has figured it out. “It’s a fun competition show and kind of the first of its kind where you see multigenerational families compete against one another,” one of the show’s three judges, Ciara, 33, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when we visited the set after the first day of filming. “It’s like the Partridge family and the Osmonds and the Jacksons. It’s very inspiring, the show. It’s very refreshing,” judge Debbie Gibson, 48, adds.

But just because it’s refreshing, doesn’t mean it’s easy to be a judge on this show. Especially for Ciara, who’s a mom. “I think I feel every emotion as it relates to being an artist first and then also being a mom,” Ciara says. “There’s the mom rooting for them wanting them to kill it and own the stage and there’s the artist and the judge in me. I have my technical thoughts and my natural critiques — But it definitely is a balancing act of emotions because I am a mom and I’m also an artist and I want to make sure more than anything.”

Even though things are extremely early in the competition show, host Nick Lachey, 45, thinks they have, dare we say, the next Jonas Brothers in the mix! “The talent is very, very different,” Nick says. “There could very well be the next Jonas Brothers, but again, there’s a chance for a family to create their own identity and to carve out a lane that is wide open for them,” adds Ciara.

We can’t wait to see these families hit the stage and sing their hearts out when the show debuts on Nickelodeon later this fall, with third judge David Dobrik, 23, too!