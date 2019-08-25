Ciara All Smiles With Son Future, 5, & Daughter Sienna, 2, While Supporting Russell Wilson At Game

Ciara took to Instagram on Aug. 25 to share an adorable photo with her five-year-old son Future and two-year-old daughter Sienna as they all happily watched Russell Wilson playing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ciara, 33, was all about showing her love for her hubby Russell Wilson, 30, as well as pride for his team, the Seattle Seahawks when she showed up to a game on Aug. 25. The singer brought her son Future, , who she shares with her rapper ex of the same name, and her daughter Sienna, 2, who she shares with Russell, to the game and shared a too-cute-for-words photo on Instagram. In the photo, the mother-daughter-son trio are all smiling and posing while wearing Seahawks jerseys. Little Sienna is also holding a box of raisins as she looks out on the field. “❤️🏈,” Ciara captioned the pic.

It didn’t take long for Russell to respond to the support with a sweet comment for everyone to see. “Family. ❤️❤️❤️🏈,” he wrote. Fans followed suit with more positive comments. “Such a beautiful family❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #goseahawks,” one fan wrote. “Family goals,” another enthused.

Ciara’s latest appearance at Russell’s fame doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering how supportive she’s known to be of her quarterback love. The brunette beauty is so in love with her man that she’s willing to attend as many football games as possible this season, a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife . “Ciara is going to do her best to make herself available for Russ’ schedule when football starts,” the source said. “It’s really important to her to be at as many games as possible. She loves to watch him and cheer him on and will bring the kids on the road with her. It’s really important to both of them to have family time all four of them together. They really love their life up in Seattle.”

In addition to wanting to be there to support Russell’s sports career, Ciara wants to expand her family with him and could do so by 2020. “They would absolutely love to have more kids,” the source explained of Ciara and Russell’s family plans. “They’re both busy now and with Russ starting football again. Maybe they’ll start trying in 2020, but not right now.”