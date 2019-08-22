Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Looks Ageless In A Sexy Striped Bikini — See New Pic

The British actress shows off her perfectly toned body in the new Instagram snap, wearing nothing but a barely-there striped two-piece!

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, looks absolutely flawless in her latest snap from August 22! The British-born actress, who is mom to 17-year-old son Damian, is seen soaking up the sun in a pool while laying on a pink floatie. She proudly shows off her incredibly flat tummy, toned legs and golden tan in the summer-ready pic, which she captioned “Bliss 💗,” as she places one hand behind her head and faces the camera. Elizabeth looks pretty and natural, with minimal makeup and no sight of wrinkles.

The former Royals actress looks at least a decade her junior in the sexy photo, sporting a striped white-and-navy string bikini — perfectly accenting her bust — and a low rise bottom. The “Lauren” bikini, part of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line, also features glam gold-chain details. She paired the swimsuit with an ombre pair of sunglasses, and a vampy burgundy nail polish (fall is only a few weeks away)! Stripes seem to be a favorite for her lately, as she was recently rocking a strapless version from her line only five days ago.

The snap has already racked up over 65,000 likes and her 1.2 million followers just can’t seem to get enough of her steamy posts — including legendary model Elle MacPherson, 55. “💥Hot,” Elle commented on the photo. One follower wrote, “Unbelievable how great you look xx” while another chimed in with “How do you keep in such great shape? You look amazing👌🏼.”

Elizabeth has been vocal about staying in shape in past interviews, explaining that she eats “nutritious foods” and “makes time for exercise” to Harper’s Bazaar. As the face of her own swimwear line, we imagine staying fit is also part of her brand. She’s also been turning up the heat on her Instagram account lately, posting plenty of bikini photos from various spots — including sunny Los Angeles.