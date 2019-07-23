Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Is Absolutely Peachy In String Bikini & Shows Off Her Sensational Figure In New Pic

Elizabeth Hurley’s toned tum was front and center in a tiny string bikini, which came straight from her own swimwear collection!

It’s business and a bikini photo, all in one. Elizabeth Hurley, 54, did her own promo for Elizabeth Hurley Beach by modeling her label’s Isla Bikini in nectarine, which featured a triangle bikini and string bottoms fastened with stylish gold rings. It’s the perfect suit to kick back on an outdoor sofa by the seashore, which is exactly what the CEO did in the swimsuit photo she shared to Instagram on July 23! “Good morning 😘,” she captioned the photo, and it was a good morning thanks to Elizabeth!

The grind never stops, because Elizabeth has been using her Instagram grid as a constant advertisement for Elizabeth Hurley Beach! She rocked the same stringy suit but in bright blue in a photo shared on July 21, and a week prior to that, she posted a picture of her soaking under the UV rays in her brand’s striped bikini. You can’t call Elizabeth a bikini repeater.

The businesswoman wasn’t promoting her swimsuit brand when she shared a photo from the pool on July 15, however, because she ditched a suit altogether to go skinny dipping! She did sneak in a shout-out to her upcoming role as the sorceress Morgan le Fay in Marvel’s Runaways, though, and wrote, “Yes, I should be learning my lines- but I’m in the pool 😉 #runaways #morganlefey.” Here’s a fun fact — the showrunners of the Hulu series, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, also created Gossip Girl. You may remember that Elizabeth played the powerful mogul Diana Payne in The CW show!

As you can see above, Elizabeth hasn’t put down the modeling baton just yet. But her son Damian Hurley, 17, is already carrying on the Hurley legacy! Elizabeth’s doppelgänger made his modeling debut in a video ad for Pat McGrath Labs‘ “Sublime Perfection: The System Skinterviews” campaign, which dropped on July 17. Damian’s hair was blown out and teased, just like his mom’s iconic brunette mane.