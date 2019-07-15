See Pic
Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Shows Off Her Incredibly Body While Relaxing ‘In The Pool’– New Pic

Elizabeth Hurley
Hot off of landing a role in Marvel’s Hulu series ‘Runaways,’ Elizabeth Hurley is treating herself to a skinny dipping session. She’s showing off her amazing body while enjoying the LA sunshine.

Usually Elizabeth Hurley is in a bikini when she flaunts her fabulous and ageless figure. But on July 15 she decided to go au natural while hitting the pool. She’s in LA after landing the role of villainess Morgan le Fay in season three of Hulu’s Marvel series Runaways and treated herself to a skinny dipping soaking session. And of course she shared the photo on her Instagram for fans to see. The 54-year-old stunner didn’t have a stitch of clothing on, but made sure to cover her private parts in ways that wouldn’t violate IG’s nudity policy.

The photo was taken from above her as she looks up with the sunlight perfectly hitting her wrinkle-free face, illuminating her green eyes and showing  her bare sun-kissed shoulders as the water sits at her chest line. She has her hair pulled back and is literally wearing nothing but a simple silver necklace. She captioned the photo, “Yes, I should be learning my lines — but I’m in the pool 😉 #runaways #morganlefey @marvelsrunaways #LA.”

Of course her fans couldn’t get enough of the incredible photo. “Be still, my beating heart 😩😍,” one man wrote next to the pic. Another told Liz, “Dang if I had 3 wishes I’d use them all to be setting there with you right now. Stunning.” One user semi-joked “Who else zoomed in 👀?” wondering if anyone else had tried to get a closer look at her naked body.

It was announced in June that Liz is joining the Hulu series Runaways as villianess and sorceress Morgan le Fay. “Elizabeth Hurley is joining the Marvel Universe, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her portraying one of the most enchanting Marvel characters,” says Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb told our sister site TV line. According to Marvel’s fandom.com Morgan is described as “one of the main villains of Age of Ultron event, the main villain of most of the Spider-Woman series as Jessica Drew’s arch-enemy and as the main villain of the first arc of the Dark Avengers. She was also the main villain of the Doctor Strange movie tv movie.”