Happy 54th Birthday, Elizabeth Hurley: All Of Her Sexiest Pics Proving She Doesn’t Ever Age

Elizabeth Hurley is another year older, but she certainly doesn’t look it! We’ve rounded up some of the actress’ best looks ever that show just how truly ageless she is for her 54th birthday.

It’s Elizabeth Hurley‘s birthday, but let’s be real: the passage of time doesn’t really affect her at all. While the actress turned 54 today, she still looks as radiant and youthful as ever! So in honor of her starting another year of life, we decided to round up some of her sexiest looks of all-time that just so happen to prove she’s practically ageless.

Liz most recently showed the world just how stunning she is when she attended the Rocketman premiere in London on May 20. She showed up to the event wearing a gorgeous white pinstripe suit with silver embellishments from Versace. She went braless under the blazer, giving a flash of cleavage under the v-neckline.

The The Royals alum paired the outfit with a glittery pink clutch and silver heels. Elizabeth was glowing at the event, thanks to her rosy blush and pink lipstick. She styled her hair down in soft waves to complete the effortlessly chic look.

But this isn’t the only great look Liz has rocked. We also adored the fuchsia chiffon gown from the Julie Vino Gold 2020 collection that she wore on May 15 to the BCRF Hot Pink Party in New York. Head up to the gallery above to see even more of her sexiest outfits ever. Here’s to another great year for Liz!