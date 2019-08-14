Jamie Foxx Supports Daughter Corinne Foxx, 25, At Her First Movie Premiere — Sweet Pics

Corinne Foxx brought her dad, Jamie Foxx, as her date to the ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ premiere, and it was clear that he couldn’t be prouder of his girl for her feature film debut.

Like father, like daughter! Jamie Foxx was one proud dad when he accompanied his stunning daughter, Corinne Foxx, to the premiere of her first feature film. Corinne, 25, stars in the horror movie 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, which hits theaters on August 16, and looked ecstatic to share her big night on August 13 with her movie star father. The pics from the premiere, which you can see below, are absolutely precious. Jamie, 51, and Corinne were hugging, sharing laughs, and posing together on the red carpet, and at one point, Jamie even pulled the ultimate dad move and made his daughter stop to take a selfie.

He immediately posted one of the pics to Instagram, obviously. Jamie praised Corinne endlessly, writing in the caption, “Brilliant performance!!!!!! God is beyond great!!! My daughter just stunned everybody in Hollywood tonight!!! Her movie #47metersdownuncaged was 🔥🔥🔥 ovations abundant!!! Not only was she amazing the movie is a must see!!! So proud of her!!! She put that work in!! Please please everybody go see her movie this Friday!!! August 16th!! #daddydaughtertime 🎬 ⭐️. 80% rotten 🍅!!!!!!!”

His whole Instagram story was posts about the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged premiere. He first posted a video of himself driving to the premiere, then one of him arriving on the red carpet, showing off the movie’s posters and hyping up his daughter. Then, it was a pic of himself, Corinne, her co-star Sistine Stallone, 21, and her proud dad, Sylvester Stallone, 73. He ended with a video of himself and Corinne embracing, captioned, “congratulations fam”. Aww!

Corinne had nothing but lovely things to say about her father, also her Beat Shazam co-star, when she did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in July 2019. She said that she admired his “youthful spirit” and revealed that they go to Drake concerts together!