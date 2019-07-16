Corinne Foxx Praises Her Dad Jamie’s ‘Youthful’ Spirit & Reveals They Go To Drake Concerts Together

This is so sweet! Corinne Foxx spoke to HollywoodLife about her fun father-daughter relationship with her dad, Jamie!

Jamie Foxx, 51, isn’t a regular dad, he’s a cool dad! His daughter, Corinne Foxx, has begun a successful career of her own, but she’s still a daddy’s girl at heart and admitted she loves hanging out (and even working!) with her superstar dad. While talking with HollywoodLife.com, alongside her fellow American Eagle collaborator Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Corinne spoke about her dad’s youthfulness and she loves working with him on their show, Beat Shazam! “I think we’re both really lucky we get to work with our parents…and we have really youthful parents, so it’s fun to work with them. It’s fun to be this age and appreciate how youthful they are,” the 25-year-old said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL, also referring to Sailor’s mom, Christie Brinkley, 65. “My dad would totally go out with me if I asked!”

Sailor added to Corinne’s sentiments, admitting she and her mom went to a concert the night before. “I go to Drake concerts with my dad! He would go to a Young Money concert with me in a heartbeat!” Corinne laughed. The aspiring actress, whose film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is due out in August, also discussed her close relationship with her younger sisters, who are her inspiration to use her platform for change. “I really align myself with mental health and am an ambassador for the National Alliance and Mental Illness, and there’s so much research behind social media and how it has such a negative impact on our mental health,” she explained. “I think about my two little sisters who are ten and eleven and for them to be on social media — I know how toxic it can be.”

Corinne continued, “I feel like it’s my duty to put positive content out there and to be as real and transparent as I can be and authentic because social media is just filled with a lot of darkness. I try to bring some light to it.” One way the actress is doing that is by working with American Eagle! Rocking their Curvy denim collection, Corinne complimented the brand’s mission to portray women of all shapes and sizes, totally unretouched.

“I think in this industry and this business that we work in, it’s really important to find brands that have a mission and a positive impact on how we look at ourselves,” she explained at the American Eagle Fall ’19 and AE x Young Money collection celebration. “The industry can be filled with negativity and body image issues, and I think American Eagle is doing a really great job of fighting that and being super transparent, honest and authentic.”