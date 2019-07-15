Jamie Foxx Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Day Out In Disneyland With Annalise, 9, & Ex Kristin Grannis

They say Disney is the happiest place on earth, so it’s no wonder that Jamie Foxx & his daughter were absolutely beaming during a fun-filled day at the theme park! With his ex Kristin in tow, they looked like one happy family.

They may be separated, but Jamie Foxx, 51, and his ex, Kristin Grannis, looked like the friendliest of exes as they took their daughter to Disneyland on July 14. The former couple took 9-year-old Annalise on an outing to the theme park, who looked to be having the time of her life! In one of the photos from the day, Annalise was seen enjoying a sweet treat as she trekked through the California park. In another snapshot, she was seen enjoying one of the rides with both her parents. Jamie even whipped his phone out to document the moment and looked thrilled to be enjoying the adventure with both ladies at his side.

Jamie kept it casual for the family day out, sporting navy blue track pants and an oversized white graphic tee. He rocked a royal blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat while his daughter kept it equally as casual. She looked comfortable in a gray tee and matching leggings which featured rhinestoned detailing at the knees. Meanwhile, her mom was looking stylish in ripped jeans with a tight black top tucked into them. She sported chic sunnies and an ultra trendy pair of sneakers.

Jamie further proved his love for Disney when he showed up to the Lion King premiere on July 9. The comedian took a break from Beat Shazam Season 3 and made sure his daughter was one of the first to see the highly-anticipated re-make of the classic Disney film. He even had her bring a few friends, and wow, what a fun girls night out!

Clearly, Jamie and Kristin have got co-parenting all figured out. It’s so sweet to see the former lovebirds able to have such a great time together!