La La Anthony had a rough morning at the airport, where she was spotted crying on the phone and not wearing her wedding ring.

Nearly a month after confirming that she and husband Carmelo Anthony were proceeding with “legal discussions” about their marriage, La La Anthony was spotted crying at the airport. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 36, arrived at LAX on July 28 covered up in an oversized hoodie and leggings despite the soaring temperatures in Los Angeles. She was photographed with tears in her eyes as she spoke to someone on the phone. When she attempted to shield her face from the paparazzi, she accidentally revealed she wasn’t wearing her ring that day. La La told photographers waiting for her at the airport, according to the agency, that she was tired after filming 90210 in Vancouver, Canada.

After reports surfaced that La La and Carmelo, who have separated in the past, were officially ending their marriage after nine years, La La’s rep confirmed the sad news in a statement. “As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” her rep told PEOPLE on July 3. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.” Their split came after her NBA star husband was spotted on a yacht in France with a bikini-clad woman on June 25 — La La’s birthday. Carmelo vehemently denied the cheating accusations, saying that he was hanging out with friends, and that the woman was married. After the suspicious pics dropped, La La posted, and quickly deleted, an Instagram post showing a bleeding heart with a dagger through it.

La La and Carmelo initially separated in April 2017, but slowly worked things out, and officially got back together in January 2019. The couple, who share a 12-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony, were getting lovey dovey as recently as La La’s birthday. Carmelo posted an adoring message on Instagram about his wife, writing, “Some of the most beautiful things worth having in your life come wrapped in a crown. Your heart is full of love and affection. Your hands are always caring. I am lucky to have you as my wife. HAPPY BORN DAY QUEEN I LOVE YOU @lala.”

Regardless of what’s happening with La La, she’ll be okay. La La’s career has never been better, and she’s got an adorable kid and good friends. She’s thriving!