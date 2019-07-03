La La Anthony & Carmelo ‘Living Apart’ & Proceeding With ‘Legal Discussions’ About Marriage

Reports that La La and Carmelo Anthony are heading for a split surfaced on July 3, days after he was snapped sailing with another woman. The NBA star has denied cheating.

La La Anthony, 36, sparked reports that she has split from her NBA star husband Carmelo, 35. The actress released a statement through her rep, acknowledging that she is having “legal discussions” about her marriage. “As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” her rep told PEOPLE on July 3. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

This statement follows speculation about the state of their marriage after he was photographed on a yacht in France on La La’s birthday, June 25. Carmelo filmed a video on June 26 slamming suggestions that he was cheating on his wife with the attractive woman, whom he said is married. “[I’m] really only addressing it for my family,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ Sports. “Keep my family out this, man. I’m over here trying to do my business retreat. I’m over here trying to have a good time. I’m on a boat with some friends. Them people are married, man. They ain’t got nothing to do with anything. Y’all trying to expose – y’all exposing somebody’s wife. Y’all exposing somebody’s kids to all that, like, c’mon.”

Gossip blogs rushed to the conclusion that Carmelo was cheating on La La with the bikini-clad woman, who the Daily Mail alleges is Swedish-Moroccan model, Sara Smiri, 28. Shortly after the pics emerged, La La posted – and swiftly deleted – on Instagram a photo of a bleeding heart with a dagger through it.

Reports about trouble in their marriage come as the basketball star and Power actress seemed to have reunited. La La and Carmelo – who have a son, 12-year-old Kiyan, together – initially split in April 2017. However, they worked their way back together and seemed completely loved up by January this year. “Best friends who were trying to figure this thing called love out…❤️ #tbt,” La La captioned a Jan. 17 Instagram picture of the two of them together. On June 25, Carmelo paid tribute to his wife on her birthday, writing on the social media platform, “Some of the most beautiful things worth having in your life come wrapped in a crown. Your heart is full of love and affection. Your hands are always caring. I am lucky to have you as my wife. HAPPY BORN DAY QUEEN. I LOVE YOU @lala #STAYME7O.”

Sadly, their relationship now seems to be heading for a split, again. HollywoodLife has reached out to La La and Carmelo’s reps for comment, but we’ve yet to receive a response.