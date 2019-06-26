Carmelo Anthony Responds To Reports He’s Cheating On La La After His Boat Day With Another Woman

Melo was certainly not mellow after he was accused of cheating on La La Anthony with a mystery woman aboard a yacht, as the NBA star fired off a furious rant telling everyone to mind their own business!

“Listen, I’m gonna address this one time and one time only,” Carmelo Anthony, 35, said in a video, per TMZ Sports, after pics of the NBA star laying on a yacht besides a mystery woman in a tiny bathing suit hit the Internet. Some fans alleged that Melo was cheating on his wife, La La Anthony, 36, with the lady, but he wasn’t having any of that. “And I’m really only addressing it for my family. Keep my family out this, man. I’m over here trying to do my business retreat. I’m over here trying to have a good time. I’m on a boat with some friends. Them people are married, man. They ain’t got nothing to do with anything. Y’all trying to expose – y’all exposing somebody’s wife. Y’all exposing somebody’s kids to all that. like, c’mon.”

“Leave that alone, man. That ain’t cool. Now, I got to deal with that. I got to deal with that with my son. I got to deal with that with my wife. That ain’t cool, man. That’s not cool at all. Let those people live, all them bloggers trying to put that out there, that shit is not cool at all. It’s not cool at all,” Melo said in the video. He also elaborated on what he said in the video to TMZ Sports, saying that the woman was on the yacht with her husband, and Melo was only on board as a friend. Melo’s over in Europe while attending a business retreat, and he just wanted to have some fun with his friends aboard a boat.

However, “Melo” plus “lady in a bikini” will always equal infidelity, and the former New York Knicks star is sick of it. “Let that family be. They’re family. They’re married. Let them people be them people. Them people are some real discrete people. And y’all putting them people out there like that? They don’t need to be [out] in the world like that. They do their own thing,” he said in the video.”

“Y’all doing too much,” he added. “The only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now. And y’all got me out here looking crazy. Usually, I don’t address this, but I had to address this. Can’t let this one slide, ‘cause this shit ain’t cool no more. Peace.”

Despite their past problems, Melo and La La seem more in love than ever before. On La La’s birthday (June 25) Melo penned a sweet love letter to her. “Some of the most beautiful things worth having in your life come wrapped in a crown. Your heart is full of love and affection. … I am lucky to have you as my wife,” he wrote. La La also sent love to her hubby on Father’s day, saying that their son, Kiyan, is “blessed to have you as his dad.”