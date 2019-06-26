Carmelo Anthony Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute For Wife La La: ‘I Am Lucky To Have You’

Carmelo Anthony penned a love letter for his wife, La La, in honor of her 36th birthday. La La liked his Shakespearian language, because the ‘Power’ actress flirted right back on Instagram!

If you want to know how Carmelo Anthony, 35, and La La Anthony, 36, have been doing since confirming their reunion in Jan. 2019, just check the lovers’ social media. For La La’s birthday on June 25, her husband showed off his inner Romeo in a romantic Instagram post. The former NBA star (who is rumored to return to the league) shared a gorgeous portrait of La La, who was rocking transparent yellow shades and a tan blouse befitting a successful career woman making moves in her industry. “Some of the most beautiful things worth having in your life come wrapped in a crown. Your heart is full of love and affection,” the adoring husband wrote under the picture. But the love didn’t stop there!

“Your hands are always caring. I am lucky to have you as my wife,” Carmelo continued. “HAPPY BORN DAY QUEEN I LOVE YOU @lala.” La La clearly approved of the impromptu poem, because she replied, “Love u too Mel ❤️.” Carmelo was just returning the love, as it was La La who gushed how Carmelo has been an “amazing dad” to their 12-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, on Father’s Day, and then commended her husband for staying “solid” despite the haters on his birthday on May 29! La La and Carmelo married in 2010, separated in 2017 after cheating rumors plagued Carmelo, but were back stronger than ever by 2019.

La La has really been feeling “da 🎂love,” which is what she wrote on her Instagram Story on June 25. The Power actress received a birthday serenade from none other than Ciara, and even grabbed fried bananas, oreo shakes and beignets with pals like Kim Kardashian! The KKW Beauty owner even penned her own love letter for La La, as Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, “Happy Birthday @lala We Met almost 10 years ago and when I started looking for pics of us I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry because our outfits or even what we were really talking about behind these smiles and pics.”

But it was La La and Carmelo’s son who gifted his mom with a real paper letter! La La proudly shared the letter to her Instagram Story, which contained adorable sentences like “I love to bing watch The Arrow and The Flash with you.” Overall, La La’s IG Story was filled with gifts, balloons, and an endless stream of friends and loved ones happy to celebrate the VH1 star’s big day!

For her special day, La La went all out in the glamour department! She wowed in a tight latex dress in a hot pink shade, paired with neon yellow stilettos.