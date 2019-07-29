Ariana Grande Apologizes After Backlash Over Her JonBenet Ramsey Joke: ‘It Was Out Of Pocket’

Ariana Grande is apologizing after joking that a pal of her’s should go as murdered child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey for Halloween.

This is one of those think before you hit post moments for Ariana Grande. The 26-year-old responded to pal Doug Middlebrook‘s Instagram post where he showed murdered child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey on the cover of a tabloid in one of her pageant cowgirl costumes. “No one has done more covers,” he joked in the cation and Ariana commented. “I can’t WAIT for this to be your Halloween look,” to which he replied “working on it already.” That caught the attention of a fan who though it was in extremely poor taste.

A Twitter user named Ivan screengrabbed the Instagram post before Doug deleted it and wrote “Wait WHAT?? an 8-year-old girl who was violently killed, strangled and suffocated cannot be anyone’s costume….” Ariana quickly replied to him, writing “@ivanmoratroya “yeah no i deleted it very quickly and understand that it’s not at all funny. this was out of pocket and i sincerely apologize.”

While some fans wanted Ivan to delete his original tweet that showed Ariana’s distasteful joke, he tweeted that he was leaving it up. “Yes Ariana apologized and it’s good to know that she NOW knows it was wrong to comment that. Just as she thought at first that it was a simple joke many ppl may think like her so I’m not deleting this tweet. A lot of people can learn from this.”

Wait WHAT?? an 8-year-old girl who was violently killed, strangled and suffocated cannot be anyone's costume… pic.twitter.com/MwaAXavyBE — IVAN (@ivanmoratroya) July 29, 2019

@ivanmoratroya yeah no i deleted it very quickly and understand that it’s not at all funny. this was out of pocket and i sincerely apologize. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 29, 2019

Not even the biggest Arianators could justify her joke, any many pointed out that she apologized for it only after Ivan busted her and that the comment had been up on Doug’s site for over a day. “I love Ari but no baby no you can’t be ‘joking’ about this…” a user name Maddie commented while another fan told her “no baby that comment was up for a day and you’re just now apologizing because you got called out. this ain’t it sis. r u good?” “hey girl it wasn’t deleted ‘quickly’ it was left up for like a day,” another user wrote while a fan named Matt told her “you didn’t delete anything quickly. just say it was out of pocket and go.”