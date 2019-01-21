Ariana Grande Apologizes To Fan Who Accuses Her Of Racism With ‘7 Rings’ Lyrics

After being accusing of stealing from both Princess Nokia and Soulja Boy, Ariana Grande saved her apologies for fans who were offended by a potentially ‘racist’ lyric.

Ariana Grande doesn’t have time for people who accuse her of stealing their songs, but when a fan is upset, she is quick to apologize and explain herself. The pop star uploaded a fan snapshot of a lyric in her new single “7 Rings,” in which she sings, “You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it…'” In the Instagram story uploaded by the fan, she sarcastically added in the end, “White women talking about their weaves is how we’re gonna solve racism.” When Ariana, 25, reposted the image, she wrote that she had “so much love” for the user, but swiftly deleted the story altogether when she was accused of being insensitive to the user’s original, racially-charged message.

Of course, before the singer could remove the story, The Shade Room captured the moment and posted it on their feed. Ari responded to the snafu with a heartfelt apology in the comments section, writing, “Hi hi, I think her intention was to be like… yay a white person disassociating the negative stariotype [sic] that is paired with the word ‘weave’… however I’m so sorry my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way. Thanks for opening the conversation and like… to everyone for talking to me about it. It’s never my intention to offend anybody.”

Rappers like Soulja Boy and Princess Nokia, however, are also offended by Ariana’s new hit, with both artists claiming the Ari stole their song. “Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh my God!” Princess Nokia blasted on social media in a video of herself playing ‘7 Rings’ on top of her own song, “Mine.” Additionally, Soulja, who has recently accused several artists of stealing his beats, called Ariana a “thief” and told her to “Give me my credit. Period.” Ariana has yet to speak out on those claims.