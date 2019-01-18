Ariana Grande Throws The Ultimate Girl Party In Sassy New Video For ‘7 Rings’

Ariana Grande just out-did herself! Just when we thought that the pop star couldn’t top her smash ‘Thank U, Next,’ she NAILED it with the release of ‘7 Rings.’ Watch her brand new video here!

Queen Ari has struck again. The pop star dropped her latest single, “7 Rings,” on Jan. 18, and it’s the fiercest ode to friendship and being a boss lady! Unlike Ariana Grande’s trademark R&B vocals, the 25-year-old singer goes for a trap vibe — yes, really! She spits out lyrics like “You like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it,” while sporting big fur coats, and even pops a squat at one point. The track follows the tune of “My Favorite Things” from The Sound Of Music — with a twist. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s and bottles of bubbles / Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble,” the song begins. And the gal pals whom Ari gifted the Tiffany’s rings to — Tayla Parx, Courtney Chipolone, Njomza, Alexa Luria, Victoria Monet and Kaydence — were all in the video!

Throughout the rest of the track, Ariana Grande delivered more verses about being an independent woman…and having the wallet to support that glam lifestyle! She even winks at the engagement she ended with Saturday Night Live performer Pete Davidson, 25, in one such verse: “Wearing a ring but it ain’t gon’ be no Mrs. / Got matching rings for six of my b*tches.” There’s a lot to unpack here! “7 Rings” has quite the back story. According to Ari, the song is about the time she got drunk at Tiffany’s and bought herself, and her six besties, matching engagement rings! “You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne?” she asked Billboard. “They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring.” Ari is the best kind of friend to have!

The new track marks the pop star’s follow up to “Thank U, Next,” which took the world by storm, thanks to it’s innately relatable lyrics, and hilarious, perfectly-cast, music video. The “Thank U, Next” music video was basically our early 2000s dreams come to life! Ari channeled ALL the most iconic movies from the era, including Legally Blonde, Bring It On, and 13 Going on 30. With stars like Troye Sivan, and Kris Jenner, making appearances, the video stole hearts of Ariana fans worldwide.

Be sure to listen to “7 Rings’ above! We’ve been waiting on the edge of our seat to see what Ari would release after “Thank U, Next,” and she did not disappoint.