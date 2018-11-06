Ariana Grande Apologizes To Ex-BF Ricky Alvarez For ‘Thank U, Next’: ‘You Got The Worst Line’

Ariana Grande name checks nearly all of her ex boyfriends in her new song ‘Thank U, Next.’ Now she apologizing to Ricky Alvarez for giving him the worst line of the tune.

Ariana Grande gave mention to nearly all of her ex boyfriends in her new self-love anthem “Thank U, Next” for their failed relationships helping her become the strong and independent woman she is today. She named off Big Sean, 30, ex fiance Pete Davidson, 24, late boyfriend of nearly two years Mac Miller, 26, and backup dancer Ricky Alvarez, who she dated in 2015. Unfortunately the 26-year-old was disappointed that he by far got the lamest shout out and now Ari, 25, is apologizing for it. But the songbird claims she meant nothing but love towards him.

On Nov. 5 after the song dropped over the weekend, Ricky took to an Instagram story to show video of himself listening to the lyrics. He zoomed in on his face when she sang the lyric “Wrote some songs about Ricky, Now I listen and laugh” with a “WTF” look at the camera. Ariana took notice, regramming it and writing, “HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE @RICKYROZAY,” alongside praying hands and angel emojis. “IT WAS MEANT V LOVINGLY” she added.

He really did get the short end of the stick. Ariana sang about Big Sean, “Thought I’d end up with Sean, But he wasn’t a match.” The musical pair dated for eight months between 2014 and 2015. Ricky got the next line as he was her next BF after the “Bounce Back” rapper. “Even almost got married, And for Pete, I’m so thankful,” she sang about the Saturday Night Live comedian she got engaged to in June after a whirlwind two weeks of dating. They broke up in October.

Then the most heartbreaking line was saved for Mac, who passed away from a drug overdose on Sept. 7. “Wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm, Cause he was an angel,” she sang about her boyfriend of almost two years who she ended things with in May. For her exes that are still among the living, none of them was blindsided by the song. Ari tweeted out the day after it dropped “They heard it before it came out.”