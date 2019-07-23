Scott Disick Spoiled Sofia Richie With Flowers When She Got Home From Girls’ Trip

Sofia Richie just took an epic trip with Kylie Jenner and her friends to the Turks and Caicos. Scott Disick stayed behind, and the time apart really made him miss his gorgeous girlfriend.

Sofia Richie had a bikini-filled girls’ trip to the Caribbean with Kylie Jenner. The cosmetics mogul rewarded her closest friends with a luxe getaway to the Turks and Caicos to celebrate the launch of her new brand Kylie Skin. The trip was less than a week long, but it was long enough to make Scott Disick, 36, really miss his 20-year-old model girlfriend and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he went “all out” to welcome Sofia home when she returned on July 22.

“ Scott is enjoying having Sofia back from her trip, having those days apart to miss her made him extra appreciative of her,” says our source. “She’s very independent and that’s one big reason their relationship works so well, Scott never feels pressured. The trip away was a good thing for the relationship because it gave him a chance to really miss her. Scott went all out to welcome her home. He had flowers waiting for her when she got home and a bunch of new summer clothes, he even made her some one of kind things from his new line Talentless. He really spoiled her, he was obviously missing her a lot more than he let on.”

One look at Sofia’s Instagram page — and all the hot bikini pics she shared from the trip — and it’s easy to understand why Scott had some serious FOMO. But, as HollywoodLife previously reported Scott didn’t cause any drama with Sofia over it. “He just stayed home and hung out with his kids and worked,” said our source. “It shows how far he’s come and how healthy their relationship is. It’s not codependent at all, more than anything he was just very happy that Sofia was having fun with Kylie and the girls.”