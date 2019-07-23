Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Scott Disick Spoiled Sofia Richie With Flowers When She Got Home From Girls’ Trip

Scott Disick Missed Sofia Richie
BACKGRID
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick out and about in Beverly HillsPictured: Sofia Richie,Scott DisickRef: SPL5090296 160519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: ENT / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick and Sofia Richie beat the heat together out and about at Malibu Country Mart in Malibu. Sofia displays her tan legs in denim shorts and heels as Scott opts for jeans and a t-shirt for their outing. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Couple, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, appear glum as they touch down in LAX following their trip to Aussie. It's not the first time the pair is spotted with stony faces. Just days ago, Sophia appeared downcast at a club event in Melbourne.Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: GOME / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie walk hand in hand as they leave the No Name Club in Los Angeles. 25 Apr 2019 Pictured: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA406132_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.
Reporter

Sofia Richie just took an epic trip with Kylie Jenner and her friends to the Turks and Caicos. Scott Disick stayed behind, and the time apart really made him miss his gorgeous girlfriend.

Sofia Richie had a bikini-filled girls’ trip to the Caribbean with Kylie Jenner. The cosmetics mogul rewarded her closest friends with a luxe getaway to the Turks and Caicos to celebrate the launch of her new brand Kylie Skin. The trip was less than a week long, but it was long enough to make Scott Disick, 36, really miss his 20-year-old model girlfriend and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he went “all out” to welcome Sofia home when she returned on July 22.

Scott is enjoying having Sofia back from her trip, having those days apart to miss her made him extra appreciative of her,” says our source. “She’s very independent and that’s one big reason their relationship works so well, Scott never feels pressured. The trip away was a good thing for the relationship because it gave him a chance to really miss her. Scott went all out to welcome her home. He had flowers waiting for her when she got home and a bunch of new summer clothes, he even made her some one of kind things from his new line Talentless. He really spoiled her, he was obviously missing her a lot more than he let on.”

One look at Sofia’s Instagram page — and all the hot bikini pics she shared from the trip — and it’s easy to understand why Scott had some serious FOMO. But, as HollywoodLife previously reported Scott didn’t cause any drama with Sofia over it. “He just stayed home and hung out with his kids and worked,” said our source. “It shows how far he’s come and how healthy their relationship is. It’s not codependent at all, more than anything he was just very happy that Sofia was having fun with Kylie and the girls.”