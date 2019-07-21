Exclusive
Scott Disick's Reaction To Sofia Richie's Sexy Vacation Photos Revealed

Sofia Richie left Scott Disick behind to take a girls trip with pal Kylie Jenner to the Turks and Caicos where she donned plenty of hot bikinis. We have his reaction to all those sexy Instagram pics.

Sofia Richie just got back from a girls trip to the Caribbean with Kylie Jenner, where she treated her closest pals to a Turks and Caicos getaway to celebrate the launch of her of Kylie Skin brand. The 20-year-old model used her time in paradise to post tons of pics of herself in bikinis while enjoying the beach and her luxury surroundings. Surprisingly, her boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, was totally okay with her solo trip and flaunting her body on the ‘gram for the world to see.

“Scott did have some FOMO when he saw Sofia’s sexy bikini pictures but he did not react the way he would have a few years ago.  The old Scott would have pulled some drama, like running off to Miami with his boys for a big party binge but now, no reaction. He just stayed home and hung out with his kids and worked,” a source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.<

“It shows how far he’s come and how healthy their relationship is. It’s not codependent at all, more than anything he was just very happy that Sofia was having fun with Kylie and the girls,” our insider adds. It also showed how far Sofia’s come within the Kar-Jenner clan. After Scott brought both Sofia and ex/mother of his three kids Kourtney Kardashian, 40,  together on a pre-Christmas trip to Mexico, she’s now been welcomed into the K-J family since Kourt finally gave the relationship her stamp of approval. That means Sofia’s free and clear to hang out with Kylie, who at 21 is so close to her in age.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “Sofia was so thrilled to be invited to Kylie’s girls trip in celebration of her skincare line.vShe’s been having the time of her life with Kylie and all her friends, and is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie,” our insider revealed. “Sofia is feeling very grateful that she’s been able to have this time to just relax and unwind with Kylie and it’s a great way for them to reconnect.”