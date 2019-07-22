Katy Perry Parties At Scooter Braun’s House After Reconciling With Taylor Swift, Who’s Clashing With Him

Despite him being Taylor Swift’s enemy, Katy Perry was all smiles at Scooter Braun’s house for a Kamala Harris fundraiser. Uh oh!

Can you say awkward? Weeks after rekindling her friendship with Taylor Swift and supporting the singer in her feud with Scooter Braun, Katy Perry was spotted at an event at his house in Los Angeles on July 21. Katy, along with Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande, attended a fundraiser for presidential candidate Kamala Harris, which included a talk between Scooter and the California senator. It’s shocking, to say the least, to see Katy at Scooter’s home, considering that her on-again friend, Taylor, publicly slammed the “bully” on Tumblr after he bought Big Machine Records — meaning he now owns the masters to her first six albums. Katy signed a change.org petition that called for the label to release the masters to Taylor, writing, “I stand with Taylor. Stay strong my friend.”

So, why is Katy hanging out with Scooter? Katy is a political activist who campaigned tirelessly for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race, so it’s possible that she was simply forced to put her feelings for Scooter aside to support her chosen 2020 candidate. Regardless, it’s awkward to see her there, especially since she and Taylor finally ended their years-long feud! Katy confessed in an interview that she was the one to approach Taylor after seeing her at a few parties. “I just went up to her and I was like, ‘Hey, you know, it’s been a long time, and I think we’ve grown up a little bit. And I just wanted to say I’m sorry, and that I’m really here for you, and that I love you and, you know, I hope that we can be friends in the future,’” Katy explained on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on July 16.

After becoming friends again, Katy was even in the star-studded music video for Taylor’s explosive hit, “You Need To Calm Down”. In a fateful moment, Taylor, dressed in a french fry costume, spotted Katy, wearing her hamburger dress from the 2019 Met Gala. They slow danced together after locking eyes across the dance floor. Burger and French Fries = BFF. Get it?

And, as a source close to the “Roar” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Katy was really proud of Taylor for speaking her truth. “Katy thinks Taylor is incredibly brave and courageous for speaking out not only for herself, but for all women who have experienced these same issues in the music industry,” they said.