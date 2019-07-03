Katy Perry ‘Beyond Proud’ Of Taylor Swift For Speaking Her Truth Amid Scooter Braun Drama

Katy Perry has Taylor Swift’s back in her feud with Scooter Braun. Not only did the ‘Roar’ singer sign a petition supporting Taylor, she also admires the ‘Delicate’ singer’s courage.

Katy Perry, 34, recently ended her very public feud with Taylor Swift, 29, and she’s already proving that she’s a solid friend. Instead of staying silent during Taylor’s bitter battle with Scooter Braun, 38, over the rights to all six of her albums, Katy publicly signed a petition calling for Tay’s music to be returned to her. A source close to Katy tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pop star feels the issue is super important and loves that Taylor is standing up for herself and all women in the music business.

“Katy is beyond proud of Taylor for speaking her own truth about this entire situation,” says our source. “She thinks Taylor is incredibly brave and courageous for speaking out not only for herself, but for all women who have experienced these same issues in the music industry. Katy feels it was so important to do this because of the huge platform Taylor has. This is an opportunity to speak out for herself and all women across the board regardless of what industry they work in, what they do, or what they’re fighting for.”

Katy isn’t the only big name to stand by the “Me” singer in this battle over the rights to her life’s work. Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Adele, and Gwen Stefani all reportedly unfollowed Scooter on social media after Taylor shared a heartbreaking Tumblr post about how deeply saddened and disturbed she was that he had purchased Big Machine Records for $300 million, thereby acquiring the masters to her first six albums. Even his own client Ariana Grande deleted her Instagram story congratulating Scooter on the purchase. Halsey wrote a long tweet giving Taylor credit as the reason why she writes all of her own music and ended with “I am standing with her” with a broken heart emoji. Alessia Cara wrote on Instagram stories: ““hey!!!!! stop stealing from women who work hard!!!”