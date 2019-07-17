Tiffany Trump Reportedly Iced Out From Donald’s Reelection Campaign, While Siblings Will Be Involved

While Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. are expected to be heavily involved in Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, Tiffany Trump will reportedly be left out in the cold.

Donald Trump, 73, once said that he surrounds himself with “the best people. I know the best people.” He probably was talking about his children. Despite their lack of any political qualifications, Donald’s kids have been his closest political advisors and his staunchest defenders during his controversial presidency. While his kids – Ivanka Trump, 37, Eric Trump, 35, and Donald Trump Jr., 41, — are expected to be heavily involved in his 2020 reelection campaign, Politico reports that his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, 25, is “not expected to play any role in the campaign, apart from appearing at the occasional event.”

What gives? Tiffany is the only child to come out of Donald’s six-year marriage to Marla Maples, 55. Unlike her other siblings, she was rarely involved in her father’s initial campaign for the White House. She did speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention but after that? Outside of a few rare appearances, often with the rest of the family, Tiffany has bee a ghost when it comes to her father’s administration. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment on Politico’s report and will update this post if/when more information is made available.

Tiffany’s already strained relationship with her father got “even worse since [he] became president,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in 2018. Trump’s youngest daughter “has never really felt that connected to her father,” and the source said that they go weeks without speaking to each other. Donald’s current wife, First Lady Melania Trump, 49, urged Donald to include Tiffany more, “but it doesn’t appear to have made much of a difference.”

“Tiffany has Trump’s last name, but she’s really never felt like she’s part of the family,” the insider added. Despite this rift, Tiffany has made an effort to show support for her father at key political events. During his 2019 State of the Union address, Tiffany was there in the Capitol. Granted, she was wearing an all-white dress, the color that Democratic congresswomen wore that night as part of a protest against Donald. So, maybe she was throwing a little shade towards her dad?

Her outfits were less controversial when she joined her later in the year. She wore a floral dress while attending an Easter church service with Donald and Melania. When Donald held his first reelection rally in June, Tiffany was there – alongside her siblings – in a cute little black dress. It seems that appearance set a precedent for President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. While her siblings are rooted in the political trenches, if/when we see Tiffany, it’ll reportedly be in a supportive, cheerleader-type role.