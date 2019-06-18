Tiffany Trump Rocks LBD At Dad Donald’s Reelection Rally With Siblings But No Barron

Tiffany Trump joined three of her four siblings as well as her boyfriend Michael Boulos in supporting Donald Trump at his reelection campaign rally on June 18 and she looked gorgeous in a blazer-style dress.

Tiffany Trump, 25, came out to urge voters to “Keep America Great!” when she showed up to her dad President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign rally in Orlando, FL, on June 18, and she looked gorgeous while doing so! The blonde beauty wore a black blazer-style dress and white heels for the event as she proudly posed and smiled with the Donald as well as her stepmother Melania Trump, 49, and her siblings Donald Trump Jr., 41, Ivanka Trump, 37, and Eric Trump, 35. She was also joined by her boyfriend Michael Boulos, 25, who could be seen standing beside her and smiling during photo ops. Tiffany’s younger brother Barron Trump, 13, was the only immediate Trump family member noticeably missing from the event.

Tiffany seemed to have a great time at the rally, which was attended by an audience of 20,000. Her appearance at the highly publicized event is the second event she has appeared at alongside her dad and siblings in the last week. She also showed up to the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on June 3, where Donald met with Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family, and she wore a beautiful maroon gown with white gloves.

After the prestigious banquet, Tiffany and her beau Michael stayed in London for a few days and visited the Science Museum. She looked comfortable and as happy as could be when she was seen strolling outside the location in a black T-shirt, black skinny jeans and a pair of white loafers. She was all smiles during the outing, which came after she spent some time with Michael in Monaco.

When Tiffany’s not attending political events or spending time with her boyfriend, she’ attending law school. The smart student is starting her third year at Georgetown University law school at the end of the summer.