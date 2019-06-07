Tiffany Trump & Boyfriend Extend Their London Vacation After Donald Leaves & Their Dinner With The Queen

Tiffany Trump spent some downtime with her boyfriend in London after joining the rest of the Trump family on the state visit to Queen Elizabeth II.

Tiffany Trump, 25, may have fulfilled her first family duties by visiting Queen Elizabeth II, 93, on June 3 with her dad, President Donald Trump, 72, and other family members, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have some downtime in London, as well. The Georgetown University law student stayed a couple of days after the three-day visit with her family to see the Science Museum in London with boyfriend Michael Boulos, 25. The President’s daughter wore a black t-shirt, black skinny jeans, and quilted ivory loafers. She held onto a printed jacket and a drink as she walked alongside Michael, who wore jeans, a black t-shirt, and a black jacket.

Donald’s youngest daughter attended the Buckingham Palace State Banquet on June 3 with him, Ivanka Trump, 37, Jared Kushner, 38, Donald Trump Jr., 41, Eric Trump, 35, and Lara Trump, 36. Tiffany wore a maroon floor-length gown with white gloves to the event, while older sister Ivanka wore a blue dress with pearls. Tiffany shared an Instagram Story from inside the royal palace, showing her two older brothers and older sister, as well as her brother- and sister-in-laws. The youngest Trump child of Donald’s, Barron, 13, was not in attendance for the event.

The State Visit came a few days after Tiffany was seen in Monaco with her boyfriend. The two vacationed on a yacht together after hitting up the Cannes Film Festival in France. She wore an Everything But Water blue one-piece swimsuit while on the yacht with Michael.

Surely, Tiffany is enjoying this time off from law school. The student just completed her second year at Georgetown Law School – her third and final year will begin once summer ends.