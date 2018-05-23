Tiffany & Donald Trump’s Relationship Has Gotten ‘Worse’ – They Go ‘Weeks’ Without Talking

Yikes! Looks like Donald Trump’s relationship with his daughter Tiffany has only gotten ‘worse’ since he took office! Here’s why!

Donald Trump, 71, seemingly always forgets that he has a daughter who isn’t Ivanka Trump, 36, and apparently he’s gotten even more distant from Tiffany Trump, 24, since he became president. His wife, Melania Trump, 48, has even tried to bring them closer together, but to no avail. “Tiffany has never really felt that connected to her father, and things have definitely become worse since Donald became president. She can go weeks without speaking to him now,” a source close to the First Lady tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Melania has tried right from the start of her marriage to Donald to include Tiffany more, and she’s always been extremely warm and gracious to her, but it doesn’t appear to have made much difference.”

Of course, just because he doesn’t speak to his daughter whom he shares with his second ex-wife Marla Maples, doesn’t mean he doesn’t financially support her. “Don’t get me wrong, she’s never wanted for anything – aside from a closer relationship with her father, something that Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr. and Barron have all enjoyed—but, it’s pretty sad really,” our insider added. “Tiffany has Trump’s last name, but she’s really never felt like she’s part of the family.”

But not feeling like she’s part of the fam has its perks. The Georgetown Law student has gotten away with subtle disses toward her conservative father and his administration. On May 21, the socialite posted photos of herself posing with “Trumped Up Cards,” a “Cards Against Humanity”-esque game that mocks her dad’s catchphrases hand size, criticism of the media, etc. The photo, which was taken during her visit to D.C. hotspot HalfSmoke, was captioned “Milkshakes + games.” She also shared more shots of her looking through the deck of 550 cards.

Earlier this year, social media users lost it when she liked an Instagram post containing multiple images of signs from the March For Our Lives, a massive demonstration against gun violence. One of the signs even had a distinct anti-Trump message, which caught major attention by fans.