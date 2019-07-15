Camila Cabello Is Nearly In Tears While Watching Shawn Mendes Perform In Concert: Sweet Video

Things are heating up between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and a video has surfaced online of her looking quite emotional while watching him perform one of his songs live over the weekend.

Camila Cabello attended Shawn Mendes’ concert in Oakland, California on July 13, and fans spotted her in the crowd looking entranced as he was on the stage. At one point, Camila even got super emotional and looked like she was about to start crying as Shawn sang for the packed arena. She could not take her eyes off of him as he captivated the crowd with a slow song, and she sang along and smiled as she took it all in. One fan captured the sweet moment on video, and people cannot stop talking about how sweet it is!

It seems that Shawn and Camila have practically been inseparable since they were first spotted looking like a couple on July 3. They spent the Fourth of July together, and she was with him that weekend at his concerts in Los Angeles. Since then, more photos and videos of them looking cozy have surfaced online, and there’s even images of them kissing! Although Shawn denied the romance rumors after the July 4 sighting, the pictures make it pretty clear that there’s something going on between these two.

Camila recently ended her relationship with Matthew Hussey after more than one year. News of the split broke just days after she and Shawn released their hot and heavy video for their latest collaboration, “Senorita.” Fans have been begging these two to get together romantically since way back in 2015, and it looks like they may finally be getting their wish!

I want someone to look at me like the way Camila looks at Shawn 😳 pic.twitter.com/qGbafpUKCS — LUNA (@LunaFeyre) July 14, 2019

“It’s one of the most natural things for he and I to do a song together,” Camila recently told Clash magazine. “I think I’ve actually known him the longest out of anybody in the music industry — we’ve been in each other’s lives for, like, four or five years, and it’s been really beautiful to kind of grow up together. It’s actually a beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life. We’re always going to love each other.”