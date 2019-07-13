It definitely looks like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are more than friends! The pop stars were seen kissing passionately at a San Francisco restaurant in a new video.

Despite recent claims that they’re just friends, Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 20, were seen kissing tenderly in San Francisco. The two snuggled up in the new video, with Shawn lovingly placing his arm around the former Fifth Harmony star, and kissing her. Camila and Shawn have denied recently that they’re together, even though they’ve increased their PDA recently, coinciding with their new duet “Señorita.”

Camila and Shawn were at Dottie’s True Blue Cafe on July 12, according to TMZ. Shawn had a show in Oakland last night, and another tonight. We’d be willing to bet that a certain brunette-haired beauty was at the show last night, and will be there tonight, as well.

“Camila had just spoken at length about her bond with the “In My Blood” crooner with Clash in an interview. “I’ve never had a lot of friends,” Camila said. “I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me.”

“I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry,” she gushed about the star two years her junior. “To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare.”

Now that a video of them kissing has been spotted, we wonder if Camila and Shawn will come forward with their seemingly new relationship status. If anything changes, we’ll be sure to let you know!