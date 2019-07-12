Camila Cabello Admits She’ll ‘Always Love’ Shawn Mendes: Our Relationship Is ‘Rare & Precious’

Camila Cabello got candid about her ‘beautiful’ relationship with Shawn Mendes in a recent interview! The singer gushed over how good of a feeling it is to know that they’ll ‘always be in each other’s lives’ as romance rumors continue to swirl.

What Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is something quite special. “I’ve never had a lot of friends. I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me,” the “Havana” singer, 22, said of Shawn, 20, in an interview with Clash, published on June 19. “I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry,” Camila continued, explaining, “To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare.”

The interview was published just one day before the music video for Camila and Shawn’s new song, “Señorita”, dropped. The fiery track tells the story of seduction, love and sultry embraces, accompanied by a video that features Camila and Shawn locking lips at every turn. Camila went on to explain why collaborating with Shawn is so comfortable.

“It’s one of the most natural things in the world for he and I to do a song together,” Camila said. “I think I’ve actually known him the longest out of anybody in the music industry – we’ve been in each other’s lives for like four or five years, and it’s been really beautiful to kinda grow up together… It’s actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we’re always going to love each other,” she explained.

As streaming numbers for “Señorita” continue to rise, so does the speculation that Camila and Shawn are dating. The two sparked romance rumors after the steamy music video dropped, and the singers only fueled the buzz when they stepped out on multiple PDA-filled occasions soon after. Not to mention, the timing of Camila’s recent breakup with her now ex-boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, is all too much of a coincidence. Nonetheless, Camila nor Shawn has confirmed that they’re more than friends. So for now, we guess we’ll call it a very strong friendship.