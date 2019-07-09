Watch
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Caught Cuddling In A Booth During Late-Night Dinner Date

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Shawn Mendes denied that he’s dating Camila Cabello, but the singers still had a touchy-feely dinner date at the crack of dawn on July 7!

Actions speak louder than words, such as sitting on the same side of dinner booth! While Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s exact relationship status remains a mystery (Shawn denied that he’s “dating” his “Señorita” collaborator in a meet-and-greet Q&A on July 6), they certainly looked like the image of a perfect couple at Kitchen24 in West Hollywood on July 7. Not only did the singers sit by one another, but Shawn, 20, took the PDA a step further by wrapping his arm around Camila, 22, and resting his head against hers. It was a very early morning meal too, according to TMZ — around five a.m., to be exact!

A fan also caught the intimate moment on camera, and the video was time stamped at 4:47 a.m. Later that day, Shawn and Camila returned to dine together for a brunch with Shawn’s mom, Karen, and his sister Aaliyah. But the second round of PDA wasn’t pictured until after lunch, as Camila and Shawn were seen holding hands, hugging and wearing giddy expressions in Los Angeles!

It’s been an eventful week for Shamila shippers, as Camila gushed that Shawn was “amazing” and “unreal” on her Instagram Story which documented Shawn’s concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 5. They were just seen getting flirty at a Fourth of July pool party, and even held hands as they arrived at Shawn’s West Hollywood home the night prior!

While all this evidence points to dating, a source explained why Shawn denied that’s what’s happening. “They aren’t putting any labels on what they are or are not right now because they have been friends for so long. They also can’t deny the attraction they have for each other and the genuine feelings of liking each other more than just friends,” the source, who’s close to both Shawn and Camila, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They both are eager to try something more. But are also scared to dive in because they don’t want to ruin their friendship and hurt each others feelings down he road if it doesn’t work out.”