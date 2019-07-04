Farrah Abraham Slays In Sexy Tiger Striped Bikini While Celebrating July 4th On The Beach

Farrah Abraham came to SLAY this 4th of July holiday! The ‘Teen Mom’ alum showed off her flawless bod in a tiny, animal-print bikini.

If you need some summer fitness inspo, just look to Farrah Abraham. The 28-year-old reality star hit the beach on July 4 and was serving serious looks in a teenie-tiny bikini that showed off her toned body. Farrah’s stomach looked flatter than ever as she soaked up some rays and her body had an envy-inducing glow from her all-over tan. There’s no denying that the skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination but the stunner never misses a chance to show off her amazing physique!

Apparently, it’s the summer of minuscule bikinis for Farrah, because we saw another similar look from the Teen Mom OG alumni in mid-June. While hitting the beach in Malibu, Farrah donned a super revealing swimsuit which showed off an ample amount of skin. Farrah paired blue bottoms with a barely-there bikini bra made of sequins, which revealed both her cleavage and plenty of underboob.

If you think these risque looks from Farrah push boundaries, just look at one of her most recent snapshots where she went nearly nude! The mom of one partook in a professional photoshoot with Arthur St. John who captured the star in one of the steamiest photos yet. In the pic, Farrah was wearing nothing but a see-through white dress, and in addition to that, the dress was only partially covering her body because she was seen pulling down one strap to expose her breasts. Steamy AF, Farrah!

Farrah is spending her 2019 fourth of July the right way — at the beach! It looks like her daughter, Sophia, 10, was probably with her as well, because in an Instagram story, Farrah shared an adorable photo of them both hanging out in front of a set of palm trees.