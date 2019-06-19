Farrah Abraham Gets Soaking Wet & Shows Major Skin In Sheer White Dress For Sexy New Shoot

Farrah Abraham stripped down and got nearly naked for a sexy new photoshoot, and the former ‘Teen Mom’ star said the new picture is ‘making’ her ‘wet’.

Oh wow. Farrah Abraham‘s sexy new pic is making us feel all sorts of ways. The former Teen Mom OG star left very little to the imagination when she posed for a sexy new photo shoot, wearing nothing but a see-through white dress. And the dress was only partially covering her body because, as you can SEE IN THE PIC HERE, she’s pulling the dress off and exposing her naked breasts. The photographer, who posted the pic (Arthur St. John), captioned the image with: “Fade into you @farrahabraham (link in bio for uncensored) 😉”. And then Farrah commented, “💦 It’s makin me wet lookin at it 🤣 💙💙💙💙💙”.

And Farrah’s not the only one who likes the picture. Her fans do too! “Beautiful and very sexy 🔥🔥🔥🔥👍👍👍👍👍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Thottianna doing her thang 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨.” One fan even wrote, “Very hot and sexy young lady with a hot sexy body.” Clearly, these fans like what they see and they’re huge fans of Farrah’s gorgeous body.

And just one week prior, Arthur St. John shared a video of Farrah that he filmed, and it shows her in various outfits, while also revealing her naked body. In one shot, she’s only wearing a cowgirl hat, and in another, she climbs out of a pool wearing a see-through dress. “Do I have your attention now? 😉 @farrahabraham video @camerablak hair and makeup @bridgetzglam music @_chrismirandaa,” the photographer asked his followers. And one fan answered, “Definitely had my attention for that whole minute 😍😍😍 what a perfect visual 🔥🙌🏼”.