Farrah Abraham Wears Revealing, Mismatched Sequined Bikini To The Beach

Farrah Abraham’s living her best life. The former ‘Teen Mom OG’ star almost spilled out of her two-piece when she went for a stroll on a Malibu beach on June 13.

When it comes to looking glam on the beach, Farrah Abraham, 28, certainly knows how to do it in style. The former Teen Mom OG star was photographed in Malibu on June 13 wearing a very skimpy, mismatched two-piece. Farrah paired blue bottoms with a barely-there bikini bra made of sequins, which revealed both her cleavage and plenty of underboob. Farrah was all smiles as the paparazzi snapped away, catching her just at the right angle so she looked both glam and carefree despite the June gloom that has descended on Los Angeles.

As Farrah’s fans know, she recently celebrated her 28th birthday on May 31. But, just three weeks earlier, she took time out on Instagram to remember Derek Underwood – her daughter Sophia’s father – who died before the now 10-year-old was born. On May 8 Farrah posted a series of photos of her teenage sweetheart on Instagram, alongside a lengthy caption about the love she lost.

“To one very special person I celebrate and remember like no other-Happy Birthday Derek I love you, May 8th you would be 29 today, birthdays used to be so simple,” she wrote. “You gave me that once in a lifetime love of my life everyone so deserves, you gave me so many 1st’s [sic], from virginity, proms, trips, my first ring, you showed me unconditional love, you showed me what relationships are, from prom, graduation, to our only child…all the events that had happened the entire sequence was one filled with the thrill, love & loss.” Farrah also shared a clip of Sophia looking through a photo album of her mom and dad.

In comparison, Farrah’s birthday tribute to herself was a photo of her wearing nothing but a cowgirl hat and thigh-high boots. “I WISH I COULD BE THIS HOT THE REST OF MY LIFE!” she wrote on Instagram on May 31. She added, “28 is going to be a damn good year.”