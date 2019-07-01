Recap
Hollywood Life

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Hannah Makes 3 Tough Cuts & Decides Which 4 Guys Are Getting Hometowns

Luke continues to cause drama on this week’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and Hannah has to make the tough decision about which three guys to send home ahead of hometown dates.

On the July 1 episode of The BacheloretteHannah Brown and her remaining seven men are in the Netherlands. Jed gets the first one-on-one date, and after a scenic day touring Amsterdam, Hannah admits she’s falling for Jed. However, she’s also concerned about how to articulate how she feels to any of the guys because she has strong feelings for several of them. During the nighttime portion of the date, Jed urges Hannah to feel free to open up about her feelings, and she reveals the moment of their day date that made things feel “real” for her in their relationship. She also admits that she’s falling in love with him, and he reciprocates. Of course, Jed gets the rose and will bring Hannah to his hometown next week.

Next up is a one-on-one for Tyler. Tyler opens up about how he’s struggled about his lack of time with Hannah and why he’s been getting in his head throughout this process. She pushes him to really talk about how his feelings and be honest about what’s been so hard for him. Tyler explains that his parents’ divorce really took a toll on him and why it’s given him fears about having a failed marriage. Hannah is impressed by the way he opened up and what it means for the future of their relationship, so she gives him the rose and a hometown date.

The next date is a one-on-one for Mike. When Connor hears that news, he’s disappointed, as he hasn’t had a one-on-one since week two and isn’t confident that he’ll be ready to bring Hannah home if he doesn’t have more one-on-one time with her. He decides to pay Hannah a visit in her hotel room and express his concerns. She lets him know that he’s ‘faded’ into the background a bit on group dates, even though she’s enjoyed the one-on-one time they have had together. Hannah also admits that she’s not as confident in her relationship with Connor as she is in some of her other relationships, and lets him know that she isn’t sure there’s a future with them. Connor is sent home on the spot.

Meanwhile, going into the date with Mike, Hannah is also looking for more clarity about how she feels about Mike. After the daytime portion of the date, she isn’t confident that she feels strongly enough about him to meet his family. When they get together at night, she asks Mike to have a conversation, and immediately breaks down in tears over how stressful the whole journey has been for her. She’s honest with him about how she feels she doesn’t think they have a future together, and sends Mike home without the rose.

Back at the hotel, the remaining four men are still airing out their frustrations about Luke. He promises not to cause more drama on his group date with Garrett and Peter, but the guys are not convinced. On the group date, Hannah pulls Luke aside first. He lets her know that he’s worried about some of the other guys’ characters because of how they’ve treated him. She admits she’s still concerned about why SO many of the other men can’t get along with Luke, and knows she has a lot to still figure out.

Next, Hannah chats with Garrett and gets his side of the story after Luke calls him “fake.” Garrett admits he’s frustrated and says he doesn’t think it’s fair that things are still “the Luke P. show” on this season. After the conversation, Garrett confronts Luke about bringing his name up to Hannah after promising he wouldn’t. The guys go at it AGAIN, and Luke gets up and gets in Garrett’s face.

Peter is also frustrated with Luke, but he uses his one-on-one time with Hannah to talk about their possible hometown date instead of the drama. Hannah is admittedly excited about her relationship with Peter, and gives him the first group date rose. That means she goes into the nighttime portion of the date with a decision to make between Garrett and Luke.

Luke opens up a bit about his connection to his faith, and Hannah cannot hold back her feelings for him when she hears how important it is to him. They have a steamy makeout session, but then Garrett also has a big moment during his one-on-one time with Hannah — he tells her he loves her! He’s the first person to say those words to Hannah, too, so she’s torn about what to do. She gets emotional while handing out the final rose, but ultimately decides to give it to Luke, which means Garrett is headed home.