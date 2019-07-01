Connor Saeli: 5 Things To Know About Hannah’s Hunky Suitor On ‘The Bachelorette’

There are only seven guys left on season 15 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ including Connor Saeli, who is fighting to win Hannah Brown’s heart.

Connor Saeli had a one-on-one date with Hannah Brown back during episode three of The Bachelorette, and she fell for him after he spent time with her while she was sick. Despite barely getting any screen time in the show’s subsequent episodes, though, Connor has made it to the final seven, and will join Hannah and the other remaining guys in the Netherlands during the July 1 episode. As we see how his time on the show plays out, get to know more about Connor here:

1. He’s worked in the corporate world. Connor’s LinkedIn page reveals that he most recently worked as a Special Situations Group Analyst at Goldman Sachs. He held the position for about two years, from July 2017 until Feb. 2019. Before that, he spent the summer of 2016 working at the company, as well. In the fall of 2015, he worked as a Private Equity intern at Transition Capital Partners, and his summer 2015 internship was as a Corporate Banking Analyst at PNC Bank. In summer 2014, he interned at Advance Capital Management in Michigan.

2. He’s college educated. Connor graduated from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University with a degree in Finance in 2017. He was also a member of the Student Senate Investment Board at school.

3. He was a college athlete. Connor’s Bachelorette bio reveals that he “swam competitively” while in college.

4. He likes to travel. Connor is a self-proclaimed travel-lover, and his Instagram shows that he’s been to quite a number of places all around the world!

5. He’s a Belieber and he doesn’t care who knows it! Connor is a proud fan of Justin Bieber, and he is not ashamed. In fact, he even shared the fact with millions of fans in his Bachelorette bio!