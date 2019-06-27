Scott Disick: Why He Won’t Propose To Sofia Richie Until After Kourtney Kardashian Gets Married

Scott Disick sees a future with girlfriend Sofia Richie, but would really like his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, to find love of her own before he pops the question.



Scott Disick, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, are just friends these days, but apparently, Scott would still like to see his ex move on before he promises “forever” to current girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why the star, who shares three kids with Kourtney, would be more “comfortable” with marriage if his ex got married too. “Scott loves Sofia and feels that marriage and children are a thing down the line but Scott would feel more comfortable for all that to happen if Kourtney would be married before them,” a source tells us. “Scott feels that he would hurt Kourtney and the kids feelings if he is married and Kourtney isn’t. Scott is aware that many would think that it was potentially a weird thing to feel that way since Scott and Kourtney are no longer romantic but that is what is going through Scott‘s mind. He doesn’t want it to look like an excuse even though some might feel that it is absolutely an excuse. Its just Scott‘s frame of mind and will likely determine his future with Sofia in the marriage and children department.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Scott’s rep for comment.

So — is Kourtney open to the possibility of marriage one day? A source close to the star tells HollywoodLife that she very much is, however knows dating is “difficult” due to fame. “Kourtney knows that she is a difficult person to date because of so many factors,” the insider tells HL. “She clearly has her type, she is a celebrity, she has kids and not only would you be dating Kourtney you’d be dating the entire Kardashian family. You would have every single eyeball imaginable on you and it takes quite the guy to cut through all that relationship red tape so she has gotten to the point where she feels it might be impossible to get married to someone someday. She thought it was going to be Scott and that didn’t happen so she doesn’t have much hope that it will even though she would love to have her own fairytale wedding,” the insider said.

That being said, many are still rooting for Scott to get back with his ex. However, the prospect doesn’t seem likely as Scott and Sofia are head over heels for each other! Scott invites his lady along for all of his family vacations, even when Kourtney is there as well. Scott always makes Sofia feel included and there doesn’t appear to be any awkwardness between the two ladies at all. Sofia is often spotted with Scott’s kids and often, she and Kourt are spotted hanging side by side. In fact, a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife that “Scott was the biggest force in bringing them together, their trip to Mexico (in December 2018) was a huge turning point for their relationship.”

However, Scott probably won’t be popping the question anytime soon. Kourtney is currently a single lady and seems entirely focused on her kids and career right now. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was previously romantically linked to male model Younes Bendjima, but the couple split in August of 2018. Kourt was also romantically linked to Luka Sabbat, although sources have told HL that the two were just friends.