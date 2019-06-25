Kourtney Kardashian: Why She Thinks Getting Married Might Be Impossible Even Though She’d Love To

Despite dating Scott Disick for nearly 10 years, Kourtney Kardashian has never been married. However, HL was EXCLUSIVELY told why the star would love to one day walk down the aisle.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is well aware that her celebrity status makes having a love life hard, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely ruled out the prospect of getting married. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Kourtney would love to have a wedding one day, although she knows finding the one will be “difficult.” “Kourtney knows that she is a difficult person to date because of so many factors,” a source close to the reality star tells HL. “She clearly has her type, she is a celebrity, she has kids and not only would you be dating Kourtney you’d be dating the entire Kardashian family. You would have every single eyeball imaginable on you and it takes quite the guy to cut through all that relationship red tape so she has gotten to the point where she feels it might be impossible to get married to someone someday. She thought it was going to be Scott and that didn’t happen so she doesn’t have much hope that it will even though she would love to have her own fairytale wedding,” the insider said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kourtney’s rep for comment.

While many are rooting for Kourt to get back with her ex, Scott Disick, 36, the two are just pals right now. In fact, Kourtney has been incredibly supportive of his relationship with current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20, and is even often seen on vacation with them. In fact, the former couple just took the vacation of a lifetime together to beautiful Costa Rica. The two stars were seen soaking up the sun in Costa Rica with their kids, sons Mason Disick, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter, Penelope, 6.

Kourtney may be a single lady right now, but she’s had her fair share of flames throughout the past couple years. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was romantically linked to male model Younes Bendjima, but the couple split in August of 2018. Their breakup was confirmed on Aug. 7, when photos surfaced on TMZ of Younes cozying up to Jordan Ozuna in Mexico. Kourt was also romantically linked to Luka Sabbat, although sources have told HL that the two were just friends.

For now, it looks like Kourt is focused on being an all-star mom and co-parenting with Scott. A separate source explained to HL that she and Scott’s relationship has never been better! “Kris [Jenner] has always told her daughters how important it is to get to a good place with their children’s fathers, which is why Kourtney and Scott are in such a great place. Their relationship is better now than it was when they were together and he’s very close with the whole family still. He will always be family to them,” the source told us.