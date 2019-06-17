See Pic
Wendy Williams Shows Off Toned Legs In Little Black Dress For Outing With New BF Marc Tomblin

Wendy Williams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, in New York2017 Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA - 23 Sep 2017
Wendy Williams and her new boyfriend Marc Tomblin head out for a low-key day trying not to be seen together in NYC, Wendy was supposed to send her boy toy back to LA but decided to keep him around for a little longer. The pair was seen in the garment district as he was helping her out to choose some fabrics for her clothing line.
Wendy Williams gets help to her car after dinner with a male companion at Craig's in West Hollywood.
Wendy Williams Hot 97 Summer Jam, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA - 02 Jun 2019
Wendy Williams flaunted her perfect legs on a day out with her new, younger boo Marc Tomblin while rocking a minidress. We’re obsessed with her sexy, yet casual outfit.

Wendy Williams has legs for days, and she knows how to show them off! The daytime talk show host, 54, took a stroll through New York City with her new boyfriend, Marc Tomblin, 27, wearing a black minidress paired with white sneakers. It was the perfect outfit for a casual day out with her boyfriend, who was wearing sweats and sneakers, too. Even though she chose to go low-key for her day on the town, Wendy still looked perfect, of course. She accessorized with huge sunglasses and a fun purse with tons of colorful keychains. But all eyes were on those gams! They’re toned and glistening, and it’s clear from the photo below that Marc can’t stop looking at them while he’s on the phone.

We haven’t seen Wendy out with Marc much yet, but we’ve definitely heard a lot about him! She hinted at her new relationship on June 10 when she shared a pic on Instagram of herself holding hands with a “very sexy” mystery man,” and revealed that she’s “old enough to be [his] mother.” Her confession came just two months after splitting with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, but anyone who watches Wendy’s show knows that she’ been thoroughly enjoying the single life. Unfortunately, The Wendy Williams Show is on summer break right now; otherwise, we’d be hearing all about it!

A source close to Wendy did tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the host is having a blast with her younger man. “Wendy is so happy to have Marc to keep her spirits up right now. He’s been making a very hard time in her life much easier,” they said. “When she’s with him she’s able to laugh and have fun and enjoy life. He takes her mind off her divorce and all the drama that has come with it. Marc is helping her feel good again.”

Wendy’s 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr, actually approves of his mom’s new relationship. A source close to the college student told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s “proud” of his mom for finally “focusing on her own happiness” after divorcing his dad. Aww!

 