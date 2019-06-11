Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Is ‘Proud’ Of His Mom For Dating Again After Divorce

Wendy Williams has the full support of her son, Kevin Jr. to get back out there and start dating! The 18-year-old is thrilled that she’s finally ‘focusing on her own happiness,’ after she filed for divorce from his father, Kevin Hunter Sr. in April.

Wendy Williams, 54, is dating again and she has her son’s full blessing! The talk show host’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 18, is “really happy to see his mom getting out there and playing the field,” a source close to Wendy tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows that she has been through so much this past year, and he’s proud of her for finally putting herself first,” the insider says, explaining, “Wendy has always put her family’s priorities before her own, but he thinks it’s healthy for her to focus on herself and her happiness right now.”

Wendy filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter Sr. on April 10. While the legal documents have not yet been finalized, the daytime host has been open about her active dating life. It was just yesterday that Wendy shared a photo of herself in the arms of man, who she described as “very sexy,” in a post on Instagram.

The pair held hands as they watched the sunset in Sherman Oaks, CA during Wendy’s trip to the west coast over the weekend. Her New York based talk show is on a vacation hiatus until July 8. It’s unclear who the mystery man in the photo is, but Wendy gushed over how California had won her over. So, we’ll have to wait see if she goes public with the apparent romance.

Soon after news of her split with Kevin Sr., Wendy went on a rant during one of her shows about her new single life. She gushed over how she’s “reclaimed” her life, and how men have been contacting her, left and right. And, her son couldn’t be happier. The source adds, “Kevin [Jr.] has been so supportive of his mom throughout this transition and he loves seeing her smile again.”

Since her divorce filing, Wendy has maintained that she and Kevin, will be just fine navigating their new normal as she “pleasantly” works through her divorce. She been taking her son out to events and other outings while he’s staying with her on his summer break from college.

Shortly after Kevin returned home from school, he was arrested in West Orange, NJ, after an altercation at the end of May, police confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time. It was reported that the scuffle was with his father, however, police could not confirm that to us. “There is an ongoing investigation and right now he’s charged with simple assault. At this point the matter is in the family court, but those proceedings are not open to the public,” a representative from the Essex County Prosecutor‘s Office told us.