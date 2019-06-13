Fashion
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Sexy Silk Strappy Crop Top — See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian was out to lunch in LA on June 12, when she looked sexier than ever in a silk white strappy crop top that showed off her toned abs & a pair of fitted mom jeans.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is officially the hottest mom ever and she proved this when she stepped out for lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills, California on Wednesday, June 12. She opted to wear a short-sleeve white silk crop top that was extremely short and tight, featuring two tight elastic straps underneath, cinching in her super tiny waist. The top put her abs on full display, and she styled it with a pair of high-waisted, fitted straight leg mom jeans that were distressed at the knees. Kourt dressed up the sexy look with a pair of black patent leather peep-toe heels and small black sunnies, spicing up this casual, but chic outfit. Lately, the mother-of-three’s outfits have been super sexy and revealing, and they just keep getting better.

Just one day before this look, on June 11, Kourtney rocked another sexy ensemble when she donned a thin white T-shirt, choosing to go completely braless underneath, flashing her bare breasts. She tucked the tee into a pair of high-waisted, super baggy wide-leg cream Sasha Verruno Florence Trousers and topped her look off with a crossbody Goyard Alto Bag.

One of our favorite looks from Kourtney, though, was when she grabbed lunch at Cecconi’s in Hollywood on May 30, wearing a sexy skintight look. She threw on a skintight spaghetti strap brown ASOS Chestnut Bodysuit, choosing to go braless underneath, yet again. The scoop neckline of the one-piece was super low-cut, showing off massive cleavage and sideboob. She tucked the bodysuit into a a pair of high-waisted, tight straight-leg, brown and yellow aztec printed ASOS Slim Pants and topped her look off with nude and clear Gianvito Rossi Stark Sandals and a Hermes Nilocitus Crocodile Kelly Pochette.

Kourtney Kardashian was out for lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills, California on June 12 when she wore a sexy short-sleeve white silk crop top with straps around her waist, paired with high-waisted, fitted straight leg mom jeans & black peep-toe pumps. (Backgrid)

We love Kourtney’s style and we think it’s so cool how she always manages to make a T-shirt and jeans look sexy. Another one of her go-to outfits, though, is the pantsuit and she is always putting a sexy twist on the menswear look.