Kourtney Kardashian Stuns & Shows Off Her Curves In Skintight Bodysuit In LA

There was a lot going on in Kourtney Kardashian’s outfit on May 30, from a low scoop bodysuit to yellow snakeskin pants. Throw in a crocodile bag and transparent heels, and Kourtney still made the busy ensemble work.

Two animal prints, one skintight bodysuit and zero bras — it could’ve been a recipe for disaster, but the resulting look was fashion-forward on Kourtney Kardashian, 40. For an outing outside of Fred Segal in West Hollywood on May 30, the Poosh founder dressed up in a brown bodysuit, which she coordinated with a crocodile print hand bag in a similar color. Kourt turned to another reptile for her pants, as she strutted in yellow snake print trousers paired with nude heels that featured a transparent strap. She topped off the outfit with rectangle-rimmed shades in a tortoiseshell shade, backtracking from the tiny sunglasses that rocked 2018. Kourtney somehow managed to nail every trend of spring 2019, but two in particular are KarJenner favorites: going braless, and (faux) snakeskin.

Kourtney posed in even more inventive ensembles for her retro-themed photo shoot with PAPER Magazine in May. From a pink (and busty) bodysuit layered with a satin robe, to a puffy polka dot dress with matching arm sleeves, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t wear her go-to bikini or pair of bicycle shorts. But amid all the photos and lines in her PAPER spread, this was arguably the most attention-grabbing part: Kourt confessed that her relationship with her ex/father to her children Scott Disick, 36, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, is “probably the thing [she’s] most proud of.”

Kourtney proved these amicable feelings when she stepped into the photo booth with her ex and Sofia at Scott’s 36th birthday party on May 26! “He’s so happy that there’s no drama between Sofia and Kourtney. He has put in a lot of effort to get everyone to this good place, and now it’s to the point where everyone is on board and it just feels natural to everyone,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the bash, who noted that Sofia and Kourtney’s shared presence at the party was the “best gift Scott could have asked for.”

Can you believe that Kourtney’s a mother of three to Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4? From successfully co-parenting her kids with Scott, to styling up-to-date outfits and running a lifestyle website, Kourtney’s the definition of a boss lady.