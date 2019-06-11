Lauren Bushnell Gushes Over Why Hannah Brown Is So ‘Fun To Watch’ On ‘The Bachelorette’

Hannah Brown has Lauren Bushnell’s stamp of approval! The Bachelor Nation alum dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why Hannah has won viewers over on this season of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Lauren Bushnell has been crazy busy traveling over the last few weeks, but she still managed to catch The Bachelorette premiere, and has been doing her best to keep up with Hannah Brown’s season on social media. “I like her. I feel like she’s quirky and I’m just drawn to that,” Lauren told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the CMT Music Awards on June 5. “She just is who she is and, I feel like, especially in today’s Bachelor/Bachelorette era with social media and people going on for maybe…alternate reasons…that she has a genuineness about her. For me, that makes it more fun to watch.”

Hannah has been praised for her authenticity throughout her season of The Bachelorette, and she’s made it clear that she’s not taking ANY bulls*** from her suitors. Last week’s episode of the show ended in the midst of a fight between Luke Stone and Luke Parker, who hurled accusations about each other at Hannah. Rather than waiting for them to work things out, though, Hannah took matters into her own hands and brought both guys into a private room so they could talk out the situation…in front of her! The episode ended on that cliffhanger, so we’ll have to wait until it continues on June 11 to see what happens next.

Meanwhile, Lauren became of member of Bachelor Nation when she competed for Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. She and Ben got engaged during the show’s finale, but broke up just over a year later in May 2017. Lauren started dating Devin Antin shortly after that, but they split about a year later. In the fall of 2018, she started dating country singer, Chris Lane, and earlier this year, she moved in with him in Nashville.